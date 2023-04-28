College notebook: SSU softball wins 1st regular-season conference title in program history; SRJC baseball still fighting for Big 8 title

Sonoma State’s historic softball season added another milestone last week.

With their 16-5 win over Cal Poly Humboldt, the Seawolves clinched the California Collegiate Athletic Association regular-season title for the first time in the program’s 40-plus-year history.

Since 1980, SSU has placed in the top three of the CCAA standings 13 times, including four runner-up finishes, and has made 12 NCAA Division II Tournament appearances — but a regular-season conference title has proven elusive, until now.

At 33-8 overall and 22-5 in conference, SSU is ranked No. 10 in the nation and No. 2 in the West Region heading into its final series of the regular season.

The Seawolves will play at Cal State Dominguez Hills (27-15, 16-11) this weekend before the CCAA Championship Tournament starts early next week. The Seawolves are the two-time defending tournament champions and have locked up the No. 1 seed. They’ll have a first-round bye and play the No. 4 seed Thursday.

SRJC baseball still fighting for Big 8 crown

Despite scuffling the last few weeks and slipping in the standings, the Bear Cubs are still in a position to win their first conference title since 2017 in their regular-season finale on Friday.

SRJC improved to 16-7 in the Big 8 and 27-10 overall with its 5-0 win over Diablo Valley on Thursday to stay one game back of conference leader San Joaquin Delta (31-7, 17-6), which also won on Thursday.

Both teams will finish out the regular season Friday. SRJC, which holds the tiebreaker having beat San Joaquin Delta twice in their three meetings this year, would clinch the conference title with a win and San Joaquin Delta loss. San Joaquin Delta would clinch the title outright with a win.

While Thursday was just SRJC’s third win in its last eight games, the Bear Cubs are still ranked No. 1 in Northern California in the coaches’ poll. San Joaquin Delta is No. 2.

Regardless of how the conference race shakes out, both teams will be high seeds in the upcoming CCCAA regional playoffs that start late next week.

All-Conference honorees for SSU golf

All-conference accolades poured in for members of SSU’s men’s and women’s golf teams this week.

The headliner was Talia Gutman, who was named the CCAA Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-CCAA Team. Gutman, the lone Seawolf to make the all-conference team, was SSU’s most consistent golfer this season and led the team with a scoring average of 77.

She recorded five top-15 finishes, including a third-place finish at Sonoma State’s Spring Invite and a runner-up finish at the CCAA championships. Her finish at the conference tournament was the best for an individual in program history.

On the men’s side, SSU had two all-conference selections. Senior Griffin Pace was named to the All-CCAA Team for the second straight year, while fellow senior Jules Lavigne was an Honorable Mention selection.

Pace led the team with a scoring average of 71.19 in 26 rounds of golf and is ranked as a top-20 golfer in all of NCAA Division II. He recorded his first collegiate win this year with a career-best 11-under performance at the Wildcat Classic and has six top-10 finishes, five top-five finishes and three top-three finishes.

Lavigne was second on the team with a scoring average of 73. He had two top-15 finishes this year along with a top-five finish at the CCAA championships.

