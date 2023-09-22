College notebook: SSU volleyball team on hot streak

The Sonoma State volleyball team is rolling as it starts conference play.

The Seawolves (7-2, 2-0) have won six in a row heading into their California Collegiate Athletic Association match at Chico State (3-3, 0-2) on Friday. Of their last four wins, two have come against CSU San Bernardino, which was ranked in the top 10 in the nation in both meetings.

Those wins, 3-2 on Sept. 8 and 3-0 on Sept. 14, moved SSU to the verge of cracking the national top 25 in Division II. Of the 23 teams receiving votes outside of the top 25, SSU had the most (62) in the most recent coaches’ poll released Monday.

For their hot play of late, junior Riley Beyma and senior setter Jen Trephan took home CCAA weekly honors.

Beyma was named the CCAA Defensive Player of the Week after recording 36 digs over seven sets.

Trephan was named the CCCAA Setter of the Week, as the three-time all-conference selection had 20 kills, 42 assists, 15 digs, three blocks and six aces over two matches. Highlighting her week was a triple-double against San Francisco State, a final line of 14 kills, 20 assists and 11 digs.

SSU men’s golf wins first tourney

Fresh off their seventh-place finish at the Division II National Championship last spring, the Seawolves began their fall campaign with a win at their home tournament, the SSU Fall Invite, last weekend at Bodega Bay Golf Course.

SSU shot 17-over par as a team for the tournament and had the top four individual finishers, led by individual champion senior Lucas Happy, a Casa Grande grad. Happy shot even par over the three rounds in difficult conditions.

He was followed by junior Colin Huang (second place, 1-over par), junior Ivan Sablan (third, 4-over par) and freshman Cole Kroeker (fourth, six-over par). Junior Ryan Stewart, another Casa Grande grad, also finished ninth with a score of 12-over par.

Happy finished the tournament with 14 birdies, 28 pars and shot a tournament-best four-under par 66 in the final round to earn CCAA Golfer of the Week honors.

SSU, which is ranked No. 10 in the nation in Division II, continues its fall season Oct. 1 at Chico.

SRJC men’s soccer in top 10 in CCCAA

The Bear Cubs opened the week ranked tied for ninth in the California Community College Athletic Association and played to a 1-1 draw at De Anza on Tuesday.

It’s the first draw of the year for SRJC (5-1-1) and stretches their unbeaten streak to three games. Piner grad Victor Vargas scored the goal on an assist from sophomore Joao Assad.

The Bear Cubs will wrap up the no-conference portion of their schedule Friday as host to Las Positas (6-1-1), which is ranked No. 17 in the CCCAA.

SRJC wrestling does well at Sac City Invitational

The Bear Cubs placed fifth out of 13 teams at the Sac City Invitational last Saturday, with four wrestlers recording podium finishes.

Sophomore Frankie Pomilia, a Ukiah High grad, finished as the runner-up at 197 pounds with a 3-1 record, freshman Rayhan Jaleel went 4-1 at 197 to take third, Bing Westbrook finished 3-2 in a fourth-place finish at 174 and David Sypnicki took fifth at 149 with a 2-2 record.

SRJC is back in action Friday at Fresno City College.

SRJC volleyball falls out of top 25

A tough stretch continued for the Bear Cubs this week as they dropped their third in a row to fall to 0-2 in CCCAA play.

SRJC (9-5, 0-2) started the year 8-0 and was ranked No. 12 in the CCCAA rankings Sept. 4 but has dropped five of six since and has now fallen out of the top 25. Of those five losses, three have come against teams currently ranked in the top 25, including losses to No. 1 San Joaquin Delta and No. 3 Feather River.

The Bear Cubs will look to snap their skid against No. 12 American River (8-4) at home Friday.

