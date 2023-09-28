Sonoma State’s cross country star Gianna Bomarito is off to a torrid start in her sophomore season.

After a historic freshman campaign in cross country and track that saw her record numerous wins and break multiple school records en route to being named the California Collegiate Athletic Association Freshman of the Year, Bomarito has won her first two races of this fall cross country season.

This past weekend she won the Roy Griak Invitational Maroon 6K in Minnesota, running a time of 21 minutes, 44 seconds, over 30 seconds ahead of second-place. It’s the third win of Bomarito’s career and earned her several honors this week, the biggest of which was a national recognition.

The U.S. Track and Field and Cross County Coaches Association named Bomarito the Division 2 National Athlete of the Week, the organization announced on Monday. It’s the first time in school history SSU has had a cross country runner earn the honor.

The CCAA also named her the Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week for the second week in a row and the fourth time in her career.

SSU wraps up its regular season next week at the SF State Invite. The CCAA Championships follow on Oct. 21.

SSU women’s golf wins first tourney

The Seawolves women’s golf team joined the men’s team in winning their first tournament of the year, placing first out of 11 teams at the DII 54 for IX event hosted at Glenmoor Golf Club in South Jordan, Utah earlier this week.

Sophomore Avery Foster, a newcomer this year for SSU, finished second in the field with a score of nine-over par 225 for the three-round event on the par-72 course. Foster bounced back from an opening round 80 to card final rounds of 71 and 74. Her round of 71 was the second-lowest single-round score of the tournament.

For her efforts pacing the Seawolves, Foster was named the CCAA Women’s Golfer of the Week.

As a team, SSU took the lead in the first round and never relinquished it en route to winning the event by six strokes.

Talia Gutman finished tied for fifth (+12, 228), Lauren Garcia finished tied for 17th (+20, 234), Courtney Cervellin tied for 19th (+21, 237) and Aly Hutchinson tied for 47th (+33, 249).

Next up, SSU returns to Sonoma County to host the Sonoma State Fall Invitational at Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club, running Oct. 1-3.

SSU volleyball win streak snapped

The Seawolves piled up seven straight wins before falling at Stanislaus State in straight sets on Saturday, 15-25, 18-25, 22-25.

It’s SSU’s first loss in nearly a month and moves its record to 8-3 overall and 3-1 in CCAA play. The Seawolves are on the bubble of the national Division 2 Top-25 and are tied for second in the CCAA with No. 12 Cal State San Bernardino (10-2, 3-1) and behind No. 14 Cal Poly Pomona (11-1, 4-0).

They’ll look to bounce back in a road matchup with Cal State East Bay (4-7, 0-4) on Friday.

SRJC men’s soccer top-five in state

The Bear Cubs continue to roll as they stretched their unbeaten streak to four matches with a 5-0 shellacking of Las Positas on Friday.

The win shot SRJC up the CCCAA weekly rankings, jumping four spots to come in tied for fifth with Fresno City. Las Positas was ranked No. 17 last week. Stats were not available for the game.

SRJC will look to continue its hot play this Friday when they host Cosumnes River (4-2-2) in their CCCAA opener.

SRJC Wrestling at West Hills College Tourney

The Bear Cubs got three podium finishers in an 11th-place team finish at the West Hills Invitational, their most challenging tournament of the year.

Earning podium finishes were Frankie Pomilia, who was runner-up at 197 pounds, Rayhan Jaleel, who took third at 197, and Bing Westbrook, who placed fourth at 174.

Pomilia is now 10-2 on the year and Jaleel is 8-2 with each of their two losses coming against the same opponent, respectively.

SRJC returns home to host Sacramento City College on Oct. 4.

