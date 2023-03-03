College notebook: SSU’s Jaylen Wells named conference Player of the Year

Sonoma State men’s basketball star Jaylen Wells is the California Collegiate Athletic Association’s Player of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday.

Wells, a 6-foot-7 sophomore from Sacramento, is just the second player in program history to earn the honor. He led the conference in scoring at 22.1 points per game and was second in rebounds per game with 8.6. He also shot 52% from the field, 86% from the free-throw line and totaled 45 steals during the regular season — all marks that were top five in the conference.

Wells’ 618 points during the regular season is also second all-time in program history for a single season at SSU. His efforts led the Seawolves to a 12-16 overall record and an 11-11 conference mark, enough to qualify them for the CCAA tournament for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Junior guard Austin Fadal was also named an Honorable Mention selection for the All-CCAA team. A 6-foot-4 guard from San Ramon who transferred from Eastern Washington for this season, Fadal was second on the team in scoring behind Wells at 12 points per game.

The SSU women’s team had three players earn All-CCAA honors. Sophomore forward Alli McDonald — who led the team in points (14.5) and rebounds (8.3) per game — was named to the First Team, while senior guard Cielo Gonzalez and senior forward Amanda Luckett were Honorable Mention selections.

Both the men’s and women’s teams qualified for the CCAA Tournament, which started Thursday. The men’s team, the No. 5 seed, beat No. 4 seed Cal Poly Humboldt 73-57 in the first round. The women, the No. 6 seed, were set to play No. 3 Cal State Los Angeles late Thursday in the first round.

SSU softball up to No. 19 in country

The Seawolves continue to stack up wins, as they’ve stretched their winning streak to 12 in a row ahead of a weekend series against Cal State San Bernardino in Rohnert Park.

The Seawolves swept Stanislaus State with wins of 5-3, 6-2 and 4-2 last week to push their record to 13-1 overall and 7-0 in CCAA play. The most recent National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll had the Seawolves ranked at No. 19 in all of NCAA Division II, up three spots from last week.

SRJC women’s basketball on verge of state playoffs

Win and get in. That’s the goal for the SRJC women’s basketball team Saturday in the semifinals of the California Community College Athletic Association NorCal regional playoffs.

If the Bear Cubs (27-2), the No. 2 seed in the tournament, beat No. 7 Laney (23-5) on Saturday night, they’ll advance to the CCCAA state tournament the following weekend at West Hills College in Lemoore. SRJC won its playoff opener 81-39 over Napa Valley last week.

This weekend’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Haehl Pavilion on the SRJC campus.

