On the heels of being named the California Collegiate Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, Sonoma State sophomore forward Jaylen Wells added another accolade to his trophy case.

Last week, Wells was named to the Division II All-West Region First Team, the first all-region selection from SSU since 2012.

Wells had a historic campaign this winter, averaging conference bests in points (22.4), rebounds (8.7) and minutes (36.8) per game. With his selection to the all-region team, Wells now becomes eligible to make the All-American team. If selected, he’d become just the second All-American in program history.

SRJC all-tournament selection

The SRJC women’s basketball team’s historic season came to a close last week in a hard-fought battle with eventual champion Orange Coast in the semifinals of the California Community College Athletic Association State Tournament.

The Bear Cubs finished the season 29-3 overall and will likely have a few players earn postseason accolades.

At the conclusion of the CCCAA tournament, Santa Rosa freshman Lucca Lowenberg, an Analy grad, was named to the all-tournament team.

Over four postseason games, Lowenberg averaged 18.3 points per game on 48% from the field and 52% from three.

Lowenberg was not the only local to make the all-tournament team. Butte freshman Sarah Tait, Piner’s all-time leading scorer, was also selected. Butte finished the year 28-4 overall and as runner-up to Orange Coast. Tait averaged 13.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this season.

SRJC baseball battling first-place Modesto

The Bear Cubs saw their four-game winning streak snapped Wednesday in a 7-3 loss to Modesto in the first game of a three-game series with the team currently atop the Big 8 standings.

SRJC (14-5, 5-2) and the Pirates (12-5, 3-1) were tied 2-2 before Modesto broke things open with five runs in the top of the eighth. Connor Charpiot and Joe Brown each had two hits and an RBI to pace the Bear Cubs.

SRJC was set to play at Modesto on Thursday before returning home for the series finale Friday.

Quiet week for SSU softball, baseball

Games have been hard to come by for the SSU baseball and softball teams the past few week thanks to the wet weather that’s soaked the state recently.

The softball team, currently 15-3 overall and ranked No. 21 in the nation, had to reschedule its highly anticipated matchup with No. 5 Cal State San Marcos that was set to take place last weekend. Meanwhile the baseball team, off to a 6-3 start, has played only two of their last 10 scheduled games since Feb. 25.

Both teams are set to return to action this weekend, weather permitting, with four-game series at Cal State Monterey Bay.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.