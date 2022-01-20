College roundup: SRJC men win extend winning streak to 8 games

Not even a three-week break from games could cool off the Santa Rosa Junior College men’s basketball team.

The Bear Cubs emerged from their brief hibernation to pick up three more wins over the last week, bringing their current winning streak to eight games. They’re currently 11-5 overall and 4-0 in Big 8 Conference play.

They opened the stretch on Jan. 15 with a 72-58 win over Cosumnes River, then continued with a 72-63 win over Sierra on Monday. Most recently they defeated Sacramento City 103-73, a season-high in points, on Tuesday.

Against Sac City, Casa Grande alum Garrett Siebels had 26 points with six 3’s and 5 assists while Shannon Ferguson paced the Bear Cubs in their win over Sierra with 27 points off the bench. Guard Tyler McLean has also been filling up the stat sheet over the last three games, averaging 11.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

SRJC was ranked No. 29 in the state as of Jan. 11, but figures to move up a few spots after its recent success. It was set to continue conference play on Friday with San Joaquin Delta coming to town. Spectators are not allowed due to the most recent county health order.

Sonoma State suffered its fourth loss in its last five games, falling 94-74 to No. 6 Cal State San Bernardino on Saturday. The Seawolves are 3-13 overall and 3-7 in conference play.

Women’s basketball

SRJC dropped to 2-2 in Big 8 play with a 53-45 loss to Sierra on Tuesday. Montgomery grads Trinity Hawkins (15 points and 6 rebounds) and Ashleigh Barr (10 points and 11 rebounds) had strong games despite the loss.

The Bear Cubs are 10-6 overall and tied for fourth in the Big 8 with a 2-2 record. Prior to the loss, they were the No. 17 team in the state and No. 6 in Northern California.

Sonoma State improved to 6-8 overall and 5-3 in conference play with a 64-57 win over Cal State San Bernardino on Saturday. It’s the Seawolves second consecutive win and fourth in their last five games. Amanda Luckett scored 17 points and Cielo Gonzalez added 12 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.