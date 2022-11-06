The Sonoma State University women’s soccer team came up short in Sunday’s bid for a state title, falling 1-0 to Cal State Los Angeles on the Seawolves’ home field in Rohnert Park.

The Golden Eagles scored the game’s only goal soon after the second half began. The shot in the 46th minute by Melody Landphear — assisted by Lauren Sanchez — into the lower left side of the goal turned out to be all Cal State LA needed.

It was the second upset of the weekend for the Golden Eagles, seeded third in the California Collegiate Athletic Association tournament.

Sonoma State was the top overall seed for the tournament, hosted by the Seawolves for the first time.

The home team advanced to Sunday’s final with a 2-1 double-overtime win Friday against Chico State.

The Golden Eagles advanced by beating No. 2 Stanislaus State 1-0 in Friday’s opener.