College softball: Sonoma State earns No. 3 seed for NCAA Tournament

The Sonoma State softball team earned the No. 3 seed in the west region for the NCAA Division 2 Tournament and will host the first rounds of regional play this weekend.

It’s the third straight NCAA Tournament appearance for SSU (35-13), ranked No. 15 in the nation, and the 14th in program history.

Along with SSU, the four-team field for the double-elimination regional will be comprised of No. 2 seed Cal State Dominguez Hills (35-17), No. 6 seed Cal State San Marcos (27-19) and No. 7 seed Azusa Pacific (32-24). Regional winners will advance to the Super Regionals the following weekend.

SSU is coming off a second-round exit in the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament last weekend and will be looking to advance to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2015.

The Seawolves will open NCAA Tournament play against San Marcos on Thursday at 11 a.m. and will face either Dominguez Hills or Azusa Pacific in the second game of the doubleheader at 2:30 p.m.

