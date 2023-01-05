Column: The latest soap opera in US Soccer shouldn’t come as a surprise

They were the first families of U.S. soccer, the Reynas and Berhalters — synonymous with the Gatsbys and Kennedys, Rockefellers and Vanderbilts.

Claudio Reyna and Gregg Berhalter were born 12 days and 25 miles apart in New Jersey in 1973. They were high school teammates at Saint Benedict's Prep in Newark and again on the U.S. national team at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups.

Claudio would marry Danielle Egan in 1997, Gregg would marry Rosalind Santana a few months later. Egan and Santana were college soccer teammates at North Carolina, roommates, best friends. Claudio was best man in Gregg and Roz's wedding.

They both remained in the sport after their playing careers ended, Claudio as a Major League Soccer general manager, Gregg as an MLS coach and later the U.S. national coach. Both have sons who play professionally. Their families hung out together. They talked on the phone. They exchanged Christmas cards.

And then …

This.

It is the sort of drama only U.S. Soccer — and high schools across America — seem capable of concocting, a sandbox feud that has ripped apart the families and brought the federation to its knees as it aspires, gulp, to be a contender at the 2026 World Cup it will host.

There are two reactions. One, for the uninitiated, is wide-eyed disbelief as the sordid tale unfolds like a script from a Mexican telenovela. The other, for those who have been around U.S. Soccer for decades, is a knowing nod followed by a dismissive shake of the head. (This is the same outfit that in 1998 cut its captain because, we learned years later, he allegedly slept with a teammate's wife.)

The latest episode likely began a year ago, when Austin FC declined to exercise the loan option on midfielder Sebastian Berhalter and sent him back to the Columbus Crew, which subsequently traded him to Vancouver, where his pro career fizzled. Austin's sporting director: Claudio Reyna.

Fast-forward to November in Qatar, where Gio Reyna, Claudio and Danielle's 20-year-old son, arrives for the World Cup from German club Borussia Dortmund. Berhalter, the national coach, meets with Gio and informs him he'll have a "very limited" role at the World Cup despite, in the minds of many, being the country's most promising young player.

Gio pouts and, according to one source, breaks curfew to blow off steam. He also reportedly dogs it in a tune-up scrimmage before the team's opening game against Wales. In all, he appears twice in four games, for a total of 53 minutes as media speculation mounts about why he was benched.

On Dec. 11, eight days after the United States was eliminated by the Netherlands in the round of 16, Berhalter is speaking at a leadership conference in New York and his comments are, according to U.S. Soccer, erroneously made public.

"In this last World Cup," Berhalter replies to a question about handling difficult situations, "we had a player that was clearly not meeting expectations on and off the field. One of 26 players, so it stood out. As a staff, we sat together for hours deliberating what we were going to do with this player. We were ready to book a plane ticket home, that's how extreme it was."

It wasn't rocket science to know whom he was talking about, and soon Gio had issued a statement on social media saying he had apologized to the team for his actions and expressing surprise that the national coach would air internal grievances in public, noting: "Coach Berhalter has always said that issues that arise with the team will stay 'in house' so we can focus on team unity and progress."

A few hours later, we know now, Danielle contacted Earnie Stewart, who heads the national team programs for U.S. Soccer, and told him of a domestic violence incident involving Berhalter and Roz from 31 years earlier while they were at UNC.

Berhalter issued a statement Tuesday and admitted as much, saying he kicked Roz in the leg after a "heated argument" at a local bar and later underwent counseling. Roz dumped him for seven months before they reconciled. They have four children and recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

It wasn't long before people started connecting the dots, and Danielle came clean Wednesday.

"I wanted to let (Stewart) know that I was absolutely outraged and devasted that Gio had been put in such a terrible position," she said in a statement, "and that I felt very personally betrayed by the actions of someone my family had considered a friend for decades. … I thought it was especially unfair that Gio, who had apologized for acting immaturely about his playing time, was still being dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked for and received forgiveness for doing something so much worse at the same age."