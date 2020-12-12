Commentary: Bonding with my father while covering the Warriors

I’m not ready to say goodbye to the Golden State Warriors.

I find myself pining for the splendor of Steph Curry, the snarl of Draymond Green, the beautiful basketball, the sheer dominance. I fear we may never see it again ― at least, not at the level we once did.

Klay Thompson’s shredded Achilles tendon probably means a second straight lost season, and possibly a fatal blow to the Warriors’ hopes for a revival. And that’s where I truly become wistful.

I don’t miss the Warriors as a fan would (my San Jose roots notwithstanding). It’s not just that I’ll miss writing about their roundball artistry (though that’s certainly true, too). It’s more personal than that.

To their fans, the Warriors provided endless basketball bliss ― a montage of deep 3s and shimmies and raucous parades. To others, they provided a standard of selfless play and joyful domination. They defined an era, and redefined the formula for building a superteam.

But they gave me something far more precious: a final few hours with my father. I just didn’t know it at the time.

From 2015 to 2019, the Warriors were a fixture in the NBA Finals. So for five straight Junes, I got a bonus trip to see my parents, who reside outside Sacramento. The detour became a cherished annual tradition.

We don’t root for teams in this business. But we do (quietly) root for results out of self-interest. We root for great stories and historic performances ― and against games going to overtime on deadline.

And so I’ll admit I smiled a bit each spring, as the Warriors finished off Houston or Oklahoma City or San Antonio, because it meant another trip home.

In 2019, I squeezed in the visit on June 3, as the NBA Finals shifted from Toronto to Oakland, the series tied at one game each. Curry was humming. Thompson was still healthy. Kevin Durant was on the mend, and looming. The dynasty was still intact.

I arrived at Mom and Dad’s in time for dinner, then settled in for “Jeopardy!,” my father’s favorite show. James Holzhauer, a dynasty in his own right, was primed for his 33rd straight game.

The next morning, I said my goodbyes and headed back to Oakland. I planned to see them again in August, for my dad’s 84th birthday.

My dad was neither a journalist nor a serious sports fan, but he loved newspapers, enjoyed watching the occasional 49ers game with me and was one of my greatest cheerleaders from the moment I chose the sportswriting path.

If I’m tracing my career to a single moment, it’s “The Catch” ― Joe Montana to Dwight Clark, in the NFC championship game in 1982 ― which sent a mighty dopamine jolt through my preteen brain and ignited my fandom. (The Warriors were an afterthought back then, although I did once serve as ball boy for a day, at age 9, after winning a drawing at a children’s shoe store.)

I spent my mornings immersed in the San Jose Mercury News sports section. And for that I can thank my dad, a voracious reader who religiously subscribed to the Merc and the Wall Street Journal, and instilled in his three sons the same curiosity about the world.

Sy Beck, of Pelham Parkway, was a proud Bronx native who grew up at a time when New York had a dozen daily newspapers ― and by his telling, he read them all. He would boast, in that New York way of his, that none of our local papers could measure up to his favorite, the New York Times.

So it was surely a bittersweet moment when I broke the news in 2004: I was moving to New York to cover the Knicks for the Times.

I know there was sadness about the distance, but I also know Dad was thrilled and proud. Fifty years earlier, he’d taken a school field trip to the old Times building on West 43rd Street, marveling over the printing presses and Linotype machines. Now here I was, walking into that same newsroom for the biggest opportunity of my career.

Dad didn’t watch a lot of basketball, but I knew he was following my work from the periodic emails he’d send to comment on a particular lede or turn of phrase.

“Just read your game 5 story or should I say poetry,” he wrote after a finals game in 2013. “I hope your bosses appreciate it much as mom and I do. I am sure most of your readers do.”

From April 2017, when I wrote about Michael Jordan’s enduring shadow as the so-called greatest of all time: “Your GOAT story was sent out as a ‘Pocket’ favorite in todays email from them.”

I once wrote about the simmering Knicks-Nets rivalry, and the tensions between the Knicks owner James L. Dolan and the Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov, eliciting this email quip from Dad: “Dolan can get you sent to Staten Island, but Prokhorov might be able to send you to the Gulag.”