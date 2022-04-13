Commentary: Sports teams like the A’s aren’t a business

Baseball season is back, and it makes me sad that one of the Bay Area’s greatest sports franchises might be leaving.

Well, mostly mad. At A’s owner John Fisher. For not understanding how franchise ownership works.

I grew up in the South Bay, and my baseball awareness began in 1977 with one of the greatest rookie seasons ever as A’s outfielder Mitchell Page rampaged through the American League.

It wasn’t until I was 10 that I learned that baseball could be more than just listening to my favorite team lose on the radio. That 1981 A’s team had the Five Aces and an outfield that was the envy of the league. Honestly, if they had any corner infielders, they would have given the Yankees nightmares in the ALCS instead of getting swept.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JtFcDqVJ-Vk">Click here to view this embed</a>.

I was too young for the juggernaut early-’70s teams that won three straight World Series, but like everyone else, I know the team’s heroes: Reggie Jackson, Catfish Hunter, Vida Blue and Sal Bando.

The A’s had a terrible owner at the time but won despite him. When ownership changed hands in 1980, the golden era of Oakland baseball began.

Five AL West titles, three World Series appearances, one world championship and a legacy of stewardship the team would never see again. Walter Haas Jr. bought the team to keep it from moving to Denver in 1980, and ran the team like a community centerpiece instead of a business. Which, of course, is exactly what owners should do.

Haas built a team with Rickey Henderson, Mark McGwire, Jose Canseco and Carney Lansford, grabbing the best players in an effort to win titles. He didn’t complain about the small market of Oakland, because fans came in droves to watch the team play. The A’s were the first team in the Bay Area to hit the 2 million mark in attendance for a season. Oakland is a great baseball city, and fans will support owners that care about the team. And Haas cared.

He was a philanthropist, and under his leadership the A’s became a major contributor to community programs in Oakland.

He also cared about baseball in general. He made a handshake deal with the Giants to give them temporary rights to the South Bay to help keep the Giants in San Francisco when they were drawing poorly at Candlestick and trying to get a new stadium. The Giants were terrible, but Haas knew sports teams helped build communities, and he wanted to keep the Bay Area a two-team region.

In a 2012 interview with Susan Slusser, then-commissioner Bud Selig said, “It is different because in 1990 when Bob Lurie wanted to move the Giants to San Jose, Walter Haas, the wonderful owner of the Oakland club, who did things in the best interest of baseball, granted permission. What got lost there is they didn’t feel it was permission in perpetuity. He gave Bob permission to go down there. Unfortunately or fortunately, it never got changed. We are dealing with a lot of history here.”

Since then, the Giants got their new stadium and started outdrawing the A’s. And the A’s never got theirs.

Fisher, the current owner, continues to cap the payroll and tell fans the team can’t compete until they get a new stadium. But owners don’t make money year to year, or at least they shouldn’t. You invest in players so the team wins games, so the fans come to the games and the value of the TV rights goes up — and then you keep winning to keep the upward momentum.

Instead, the A’s traded major pieces of their roster — Matt Chapman, Matt Olson, Chris Bassitt and Sean Manaea — before this season began.

Fisher bought the team for $180 million. The franchise is now worth $1.18 billion, according to Forbes. How much do the A’s lose? About $9 million last year, according to Forbes. But teams around the world lose money in an effort to win. English soccer club Chelsea lost 153.4 million pounds in the fiscal year ending in 2021, partly due to the pandemic and partly due to a wage bill to make them competitive in the Premier League and the Champions League (which they won in 2021).

Owners who want to win pay to win. Owners who want to hold a city hostage for a new stadium don’t.

I can hear the rebuttal now: “Easy for you to say, it’s not your money.” Sure. My advice then: Don’t buy a sports team if you don’t want to lose money.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PlKDQqKh03Y">Click here to view this embed</a>.

So here we are, the A’s having traded away yet another crop of stars put together by the genius of Billy Beane, who has kept this organization relevant with his acumen — and even without those stars, the price of tickets has gone up. Likely, the fans will stay away again. And it feels as if ownership is driving the cycle to continue spiraling downward until the team leaves for Las Vegas.

What a shame. The franchise that gave us the best outfielder in baseball history (Ricky Henderson), the most dominant closer in history (Dennis Eckersley), the Bash Brothers, the ridiculously entertaining Ben Grieve-Jason Giambi-Matt Stairs teams, the longest winning streak in American League history, a book and movie in “Moneyball,” and 21 playoff appearances and four World Series titles since moving to Oakland in 1968 could be taking their ball and heading out of town.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nP29Ig9nPNs">Click here to view this embed</a>.

And while they can never take the memories, it’s not going to hurt A’s fans and the Oakland community any less.

Tom Sepulveda is a sports copy editor at The Press Democrat. You can reach him at tom.sepulveda@pressdemocrat.com.