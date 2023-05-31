Connor Joe homers against former team as Pirates beat San Francisco 2-1

Connor Joe homered against his former team and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat San Francisco 2-1 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak against the Giants.

The Pirates moved back to .500 (27-27) after falling under for the first time since they were 1-2. Pittsburgh has gone 7-19 after starting the season 20-8.

Joe, who played for San Francisco in 2019, homered off John Brebbia in the first inning. Michael Conforto tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Pittsburgh scored the go-ahead run in the fifth, aided by a Giants error. With Rodolfo Castro on first and one out, Jason Delay singled to left. The ball bounced past left fielder Mitch Haniger, allowing Castro to advance to third and Delay to second.

Sean Manaea delivered a wild pitch, allowing Castro to score.

Josh Palacios followed with a ground ball to first, but Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. threw Delay out at the plate. The call was challenged and confirmed upon review.

Manaea (2-3) allowed just an unearned run in four innings of relief.

Pirates starter Johan Oviedo struggled with his command but held the Giants to one run in 4 1/3 innings. He walked five and struck out five.

Dauri Moreta (2-1) relieved Oviedo in the fifth and was credited with the win following a scoreless inning.

David Bednar retired the side in order in the ninth with two strikeouts for his 10th save in 11 chances.

San Francisco went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position after going 9 for 18 in Monday’s win. The Giants left nine runners on base.

ROSTER MOVES

The Giants reinstated RHP Luke Jackson from the 60-day injured list and optioned INF David Villar to Triple-A Sacramento. INF Matt Beaty was designated for assignment.

Jackson signed an $11.5 million, 2-year deal with San Francisco in January after missing all of last season with the Braves due to Tommy John surgery.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: 1B Carlos Santana missed his second straight game with lumbar spine muscular tightness but could return as soon as Wednesday.

Giants: C Joey Bart (left groin strain) ran the bases and could begin a rehab assignment this weekend. ... OF Joc Pederson (right hand contusion) began his hitting progression by hitting off a tee.

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (6-1, 3.01) seeks his fourth straight win in Wednesday afternoon’s rubber game. Keller has struck out at least eight batters in six straight outings. The Giants counter with LHP Alex Wood (1-0, 3.51), who limited the Brewers to one run in 5 2/3 innings Friday for his first win of the season.