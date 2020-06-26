Contract clash ahead

By the time George Kittle’s rookie contract with the 49ers expires at the end of this (hopefully) upcoming season, he’ll have made a total of a little over $4 million in four years from the defending NFC champions.

On his next deal, he’s looking for five times that total, annually.

But I don’t think the 49ers are going to pay it, because they have a secret weapon in the negotiation.

Of course, anyone who watches the 49ers knows that Kittle is worth every penny he is asking for and more. This past year, he was the highest-rated player in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus’ grading system. Not Aaron Donald. Not Patrick Mahomes. Not league-MVP Lamar Jackson. It was Kittle, the fifth-round pick out of Iowa who made $645,000 last year.

Kittle was San Francisco’s top receiver, putting up production on par with some of the best — and best-paid — wideouts in the game. He’s also one of the NFL’s best run blockers, letting the 49ers’ offense, at times, turn into a simple and wildly effective game of “run it behind George.”

More so than any other player on the roster — quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo included — Kittle makes Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers offense great.

And when you see that the top-paid wide receivers in the league make more than $18 million a season and the NFL’s top-paid right tackle — a position Kittle effectively plays for the 49ers in the run game — makes $18 million a year, too, that number seems correct.

“I don’t care about the tight end market, I’m getting paid to do a George Kittle deal,” his agent, George Betcha, told NFL Network.

Yes, the Kittle camp is leaking that he wants $20 million a year, but you always start with a large number in a negotiation.

And given the impact Kittle has on the team, the 49ers could easily play nice and pay the man the money he’s worth.

But that’s not how the 49ers have done business under Jed York.

No, the 49ers’ roster is a testament to arbitrage. Yes, the NFL is a contest of teams on the field where the most talented and toughest often win, but in the race to build the best team in a league governed by a salary cap, success and accounting are intertwined.

When Shanahan took over and installed John Lynch as the team’s GM, the Niners stunk but had nearly limitless salary cap space. Now they boast one of the best rosters in the NFL and every penny counts.

While a team like the Rams would rather overpay than risk losing a big-name player, the 49ers are the opposite. They value fiscal flexibility and paying fair-market value and no more. Just ask DeForest Buckner about that. (This is also the reason that the Niners trading for Jets safety Jamal Adams seems far-fetched at best.)

Paraag Marathe, the team’s vice president of football operations and salary-cap manager, is the guy who finds those pennies, and his reputation on that front precedes him with both Niners fans (it’s softening) and players.

The vast majority of Niners players, in my experience, in the Levi’s Stadium locker room legitimately enjoy playing in the Bay Area and for Shanahan. But it’s also well established in that room that the team always comes out on top in contract negotiations because of Marathe.

You shouldn’t think that the Niners will make an exception for the best player on the team. Marathe isn’t one to mess around. He’s a nice guy, but when it comes to negotiations he’s a “killer” as one player — who is due for a new deal at the end of next season — told me last year.

Marathe also has the franchise tag in his back pocket. Using it would be a “killer” move.

Putting the tag on Kittle — while it might hurt the short-term relationship between the player and the team — would see the tight end make roughly half of what it’s been suggested he’s looking for per year in his next deal.

That’s because the value of a franchise tag is tied to a player’s position. Kittle might want to be paid like a top wide receiver. He probably should be paid like one, too. But he’s a tight end, and that means he’d be limited to the average of the top-10 salaries at that position, which is estimated to be around $11 million in 2021.

The Niners could tag him again in 2022. The mandated 20% raise, should that happen, would bring him to roughly $13 million in salary for that campaign. The Niners could tag him again in 2023 as well — another 20% brings us to just shy of $16 million.

In all, three franchise tags would net Kittle roughly $40 million — all guaranteed — over three years.

As such, it should be considered the baseline for any new deal for the tight end. And while that money sounds good to you and me, it’s a far cry from the five years and nine figures Kittle’s agent is pushing in the media.

Going to the franchise tag would also require Kittle to play out his current contract, leaving plenty of risk on the table for him and an easy out for the Niners should something catastrophic happen. Once he is tagged, he’d be on one-year deals. The Niners would have the flexibility they crave in a sport defined by attrition.

Yes, the house always has an advantage in two cash-printing enterprises: casinos and NFL teams.

Kittle’s agent knows it, I’d imagine he’s informed his client of the reality, and the 49ers, sure as a June day is long, know it too.

All that said, I think the Niners and Kittle will come to a new deal before the start of training camp at the end of July and I do think it will dramatically re-set the tight end market — one that currently has a four-year, $44 million contract as the high water mark. I’d estimate he averages $13 million a year in his next deal.

That’s not even close to top wide receiver or tackle. Then again, because of the franchise tag and the Niners’ lack of fear in using it, that was never realistically in the cards for No. 85.