Could Robert Saleh poach some 49ers assistants if hired as head coach?

The signs are pointing to this being the last season for Robert Saleh as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator. He'’ among the hottest names in the upcoming hiring cycle for head coaches, and it sounds like he’s already having conversations with head coach Kyle Shanahan about which assistants Saleh could take with him to his new club.

“That’s stuff we’re constantly talking about,” Shanahan said over Zoom this week from Arizona. “When it comes up, once you talk about it, there’s not much to keep talking about. You never know until you see what opportunity he gets and you see what his choices are. I keep telling him he’s not allowed to take anyone. Sometimes I can ease up a little bit on that, but I usually set the bar very low and then we’ll see what happens after.”

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

Saleh is a rumored favorite for the Detroit Lions opening. They fired Matt Patricia last month and Michigan legislators have already made the push to the team’s ownership to bring Saleh back to his home state. He grew up in Dearborn. Saleh could also be in the mix for possible openings in Houston and Jacksonville, two teams he’s coached for previously, and perhaps the Atlanta Falcons.

As far as assistants Saleh could bring with him, he’s close with one of Shanahan’s top offensive lieutenants, Mike LaFleur, the brother of the Packers’ head coach, Matt, who was the best man at Saleh’s wedding.

Mike LaFleur is currently Shanahan’s passing game coordinator. He’s considered by many a strong candidate for an offensive coordinator job and the 49ers could not prevent him from interviewing as they could in years past. Another name to keep an eye on is linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans, who Saleh could bring over as defensive coordinator. Ryans could also be a possible replacement for Saleh on San Francisco’s staff as a leading internal candidate.

“Everybody loves DeMeco,” linebacker Dre Greenlaw said. “Just because you know he’s going to coach you hard and sometimes you ain’t going to like it, but at the same time he’s going to motivate you and tell you good job whenever you do something good. To have a coach that can give you the good and the bad, and just have your back through whatever, that makes him a perfect D-coordinator.”

Saleh has been coy about his future beyond the final three games remaining on San Francisco’s schedule as they finish out a disappointing campaign derailed by injuries. Yet this season might be Saleh’s best coaching job yet since joining Shanahan’s staff in 2017 as a first-time coordinator.

Without All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman for all but all but four games and three of the team’s best pass rushers for the majority of the season ― Nick Bosa (out since Week 2), Dee Ford (out since Week 1) and DeForest Buckner (traded to the Colts) ― the 49ers’ defense still ranks fifth in yardage allowed (316 yards per game), eighth in opponents’ red-zone scoring (touchdowns on 56% of their trips), fifth in yards per rush (3.9), and fifth in passing defense (210 yards per game).

“You’ve got to give Robert Saleh an abundance of credit,” Sherman said after the win over the Rams last month. “You have to give him an unusual amount of credit, and I don’t think he’s getting enough credit not only here but in the league in general.”

And despite being a hot name during last winter’s hiring cycle while the 49ers were on their Super Bowl run, Saleh only had one interview with the Cleveland Browns, who passed him over for Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski (who hired Saleh’s secondary coach last season, Joe Woods, to be his defensive coordinator).

Saleh said Thursday his preparation for head coaching interviews happened before the season so he could focus on his current team this fall.

“Because once the season hits, it’s exhausting enough to prepare for one game, let alone trying to prepare for your life after (the football season),” he said. “So all of that stuff goes before the season starts, and after that it’s minuscule in terms of the amount of work and thought that goes into it.”

Another added to virus list

The 49ers on Thursday placed running back Austin Walter on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining rookie offensive lineman Colton McKivitz as the second player to be added this week. Those two are the only players currently on the list after the team had as many as nine guys on the list during the bye last month.

—As expected, starting running back Raheem Mostert returned to practice Thursday after sitting out the first session of the week on Wednesday. Mostert has continued to deal with soreness in his ankle injury that cost him four games earlier this season. Shanahan said Wednesday he expects Mostert to be available for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

—Reserve center Hroniss Grasu (knee) and receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) did not practice Thursday.

—Limited were offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill (shoulder), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (ankle), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring), Mostert (ankle), linebacker Fred Warner (stinger) and slot cornerback K’Waun Williams (ankle).

—Defensive tackle Kevin Givens returned to the team this week following the birth of his child that prevented him from playing in the loss to Washington.