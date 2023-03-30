When Mississippi State defeated UConn in the semifinals of the 2017 women’s Final Four in Dallas, Dawn Staley was as surprised as the rest of the country.

The South Carolina head coach, who had led her team to a win over Stanford, assumed their national championship opponent would be an epic UConn team riding a 111-game win streak and defending four consecutive titles.

“That was a huge moment in college women’s basketball,” Staley said Tuesday in a news conference. “Mississippi State took down the giant.”

The Final Four has had some combination of UConn, Stanford, South Carolina, Louisville, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Maryland and Baylor almost every year for the last two decades — until this year.

While South Carolina is back for the third consecutive time and heavily favored to defend its 2022 title, Virginia Tech is in for the first time ever, Iowa for the first time since 1993 and LSU for the first time since 2008. UConn did not advance to the tournament’s last weekend for the first time in 14 years.

“Years ago, it was always the same teams, and maybe there was one team that maybe surprised someone,” Staley said. “The game has grown so much that really anybody can make it to the Final Four because of the parity of our game.”

Much of the credit goes to teams taking advantage of the transfer portal and the ability to attract players with name, image and likeness opportunities, say longtime women’s basketball observers who have longed for the day when the potential for upsets in the women’s tournament rivals the men’s.

“For somebody like me, who has been around forever, this is exactly what we had hoped would happen,” said Debbie Antonelli, college basketball and WNBA analyst and former NC State forward (1982-1986). “The quality of play has always been good.”

Following No. 8 Ole Miss’ upset of No. 1 Stanford to advance to its first Sweet 16 in 16 years, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin took the podium with tears in her eyes.

It had been 14 years since a No. 1 seed hadn’t advanced to the third round, and she used her platform to send a message to other players and coaches.

“As females, we’re taught to hone it in,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I get attacked all the time, ‘Oh, I’m too bold, I’m too this, I’m too that.’ But the coach of Fairleigh Dickinson said on TV that he was going to beat Purdue and he did it, so we need to normalize women being competitive and having dreams and goals and wanting to win.”

Message received. Twenty-four hours later, No. 9 Miami took down No. 1 Indiana, only the second time since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1994 that two No. 1 seeds were eliminated before the third round.

When Ole Miss pulled off the upset, it was a special moment. When Miami did it, all signs pointed to a new trend.

Since the 1994 expansion, the women’s tournament has averaged 5.61 upsets in the round of 64. Some years have had as many as 10, while others have had just one.

The men’s tournament has averaged 6.2. Both tournaments exceeded their averages this year and had the same number of first-round upsets at seven.

But this year was different in that the upsets continued beyond the first two nights of play for the women, with four lower seeds advancing to the Sweet 16. In the men’s tournament, five lower seeds made the third round.

Antonelli attributes the turning point in parity to the rise of teams in the middle of the Power Five and Big East conferences. Rather than mid-major programs commanding the attention, teams such as Miami, Ole Miss, Villanova and Colorado emerged as surprises this season.

“That’s where the true parity is because that’s where all the money and resources are,” Antonelli said. “The Power Five invests incredible amounts of money on women’s basketball, and when we start seeing programs that are in the middle of the pack of their own conference race starting to have some success and pop through in a tournament, that’s the exciting part.”

And it’s not only the middle Power Five teams making a statement. New faces have emerged at the top this season, with two programs — Indiana and Virginia Tech — joining the 28 teams that have earned No. 1 seeds since the expansion.

Many coaches credit NIL opportunities and the transfer portal, which launched in 2018, for creating parity among teams and allowing them to quickly reach national prominence.

The 12 teams that have pulled off upsets so far this tournament average 5.25 transfer players per roster, with Florida Gulf Coast having the most at 10.

“It’s made people change the complexion of their team right away,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said Tuesday during the news conference. “You have a need, and you don’t have to wait a couple years to recruit to that need. You can go right away into the portal and get somebody that’s experienced and somebody that’s proven.”