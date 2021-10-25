County well-represented in North Coast Section girls high school volleyball playoffs

More than 10 Sonoma County high schools will be playing in the North Coast Section girls volleyball championships starting this week, highlighted by North Bay Oak League Cardinal Newman’s No. 1 seed in the Division 4 bracket, Windsor the No. 3 seed in the Division 2 bracket and NBL Redwood champion Rancho Cotate in its first home playoff game in about a decade.

Both North Bay Oak League teams will be joined by three more of their league foes: Montgomery, Maria Carrillo and West County, all of whom are in the Division 2 bracket with Windsor.

In the North Bay Redwood League, champion Rancho Cotate and Ukiah will play in the NCS playoffs. Only one area team in the Vine Valley Athletic League advanced: Sonoma Valley.

North Central League I champion Roseland University Prep will host a first-round playoff game as the No. 7 seed against St. Patrick-St. Vincent in Division 4 on Wednesday at 7 p.m. North Central League II champion Sonoma Academy will host Hoopa Valley in a first round Division 5 matchup on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

This year’s playoff appearances by multiple Sonoma County schools and particularly those in the North Bay Oak League made Jaguars’ coach Christen Hamilton exceptionally proud, and shows that girls volleyball is improving in the area.

“I think that’s incredible for our league and I’m proud of Sonoma County for sending that many,” she said.

No. 1 seed Cardinal Newman will get a first-round bye before hosting a quarterfinal matchup against the winner of Arcata (No. 8) or Fort Bragg (No. 9) next Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Cardinals (23-4, 9-0 NBL Oak) are led by coach Anna Waller, her oldest daughter - senior outside hitter Kimi Waller - and her youngest, setter Julia Waller. In addition, coach Waller said their other outside hitter Cassie Taylor will be another impact athlete.

Coach Waller pointed out their road contest against Bishop O’Dowd in early September as being one of the key games on the schedule that should help propel them in the postseason. Despite the Cardinals’ eventual 3-1 win over O’Dowd, which is the No. 5 seed in Division 1, Waller described an intense fourth set that Newman won 26-24 with a raucous home crowd for O’Dowd providing a feisty atmosphere.

“It was that atmosphere of a playoff game,” Waller said. “On the road, too. I just felt like playing in that match was one of the best experiences they could have had to prepare them for a playoff setting.”

Windsor will host Newark Memorial on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Hamilton credited Newman with giving her team the best competition to prepare for the postseason. The Jaguars were the only NBL Oak team to take a set off the Cardinals this season. Another moment was a big visiting match at West County’s senior night for a five-set win.

“We were able to win after making 48 errors,” said Hamilton of the match at West County. “Yes, it was their senior night but we made a lot of errors and we were still able to pull out the win. I think that showed a lot of grit from my team.”

Rancho Cotate will host its first girls NCS playoff game in more than 10 years according to coach Jeff Bradshaw. They get a tough opponent in Acalanes of Lafayette on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“This year we said look, we aren’t satisfied with just making the playoffs,” he said. “One of our goals was to make the playoffs and win at least one match in the playoffs. We’re there and hopefully we can meet that goal.

In the sole all-Sonoma County matchup so far, West County will host Sonoma Valley on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

For a look at all brackets and to see all the Sonoma County teams that will play this week, visit: https://www.cifncs.org/sports/volleyball/index.