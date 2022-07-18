Couple wins Napa-to-Sonoma Half Marathon

It was a Reno, Nevada couple who won the 18th annual Wine Country Half Marathon. They were among thousands of runners who ran from Napa to Sonoma on Sunday.

Dominic Henriques hit the finish line in 1 hour, 9 minutes, 23 seconds. He didn’t have to hang around at the finish line long to watch his wife Amanda Henriques win the women’s race in 1:27:12.

Dominic averaged 5:18 per mile; Amanda 6:40.

Afterwards, Amanda, who leans toward reds, couldn’t wait to head to the wine festival where 25 local wineries offered samples to sip.

“I like pinots, I like cabs, I like zinfandels,” she said. “I like ’em all.”

Amanda, 35, ran track and cross country at the University of Reno. Dominic, 35, was a cross-country skier. After they married, she coaxed him into running and obviously he’s got more than a little talent.

“He’s been training so hard,” said Amanda. “So every time he wins, I’m super happy for him.”

Watching his wife hit the tape was “definitely a proud moment. Not surprised, but definitely impressed,” Dominic said.

Amanda and Dominic both raved about the race, with its hillside setting and welcoming atmosphere.

“It was beautiful,” said Amanda. “The rolling was super fun. You kind of get tired on the up but you get to roll on the down.”

“It’s a beautiful place to run,” said Dominic. “I think it’s great training. Not every race is your big peak race of the season. Some of them have to be sharpening and getting stronger. This is a make-you-tough kind of race. I know I’ll be better for having run it. I recommend it to a lot of people.”

Christian Aldana, 26, of San Francisco finished second in the men’s race, more than four minutes back of Henriques, in 1:13:52.

“Hats off to (Henriques),” said Aldana. “He got a good pace out. I tried to go with him as long as I could. But those hills get you, no doubt about it.”

Carlos Siqueiros, 41, of San Jose was the top master and took third overall in 1:15:36.

Kylie Trettner, 27, of Los Angeles, placed second in the women’s race in 1:27:55, just 43 seconds behind Amanda Henriques. Denise Ibarra, 25, of Bakersfield took third in 1:28:23.

Including Saturday’s Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Rose’ 5K, more than 4,000 runners took part in the weekend. Forty-five states and 12 countries were represented. Because of pandemic protocols, the race was held in its traditional summer setting for the first time since 2019.

Between the picture-perfect weather conditions, the scenery, the wineries and the vino to sip after the race, Siqueiros could not have praised the race more profusely.

“You’ve got nice hills at the beginning to get your legs going and your lungs going,” said the men’s third-place finisher. “Obviously, it’s well organized. It’s a fun environment. It’s nice to see races open up again. The weather’s nice, so when you finish you get to chill out and have some wine and hang around in beautiful Sonoma.”

Runners enjoyed a fast and scenic course starting under a hot air balloon at Cuvaison Estate Winery and finishing in historic Sonoma Plaza. Race weekend kicked off on Saturday with the Rose 5k in downtown Sonoma Plaza.

The 19th annual Napa to Sonoma Wine County Half Marathon and Rose 5k returns July 15-16, 2023. Runners can take advantage of a pre-sale registration offer when they register online at runnapatosonoma.com.