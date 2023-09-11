NFL roundup: Cowboys score early on defense and special teams, embarrass Giants 40-0 at Meadowlands

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Noah Igbinoghene returned a blocked field goal 58 yards for a touchdown on the opening series, DaRon Bland scored on a pick-6 later in the first quarter and the Dallas Cowboys embarrassed the New York Giants again, posting a season-opening 40-0 victory Sunday night.

Tony Pollard scored on two short touchdown runs for Dallas, which forced three turnovers and sacked Daniel Jones seven times in shutting down New York’s supposedly improved offense. The Cowboys beat the Giants for the fifth straight time and 12th in 13th meetings.

The shutout loss was the largest between the teams, topping the Cowboys’ 35-0 win in 1995, also in a season opener at the Meadowlands. It was also the Cowboys’ biggest season-opening shutout, topping their 38-0 win over the Baltimore Colts in 1978.

The Cowboys didn’t need much from quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense. They got two field goals from new kicker Brandon Aubrey and Pollard got Dallas’ first TD on offense on a 2-yard run midway through the second quarter to push the advantage to 26-0 at halftime.

Jones finished 15 of 28 for 104 yards with a quarterback rating of 32.4.

Ravens 25, Texans 9

In Baltimore, J.K. Dobbins ran for an early touchdown before leaving with a torn Achilles tendon, Justice Hill scored twice in the second half and Baltimore beat Houston.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Dobbins’ injury after the game and said he would miss the rest of the season, a significant blow to Baltimore’s offense.

Lamar Jackson turned the ball over twice, and Baltimore looked out of sync for much of its first game with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. But the Ravens kept Houston and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud out of the end zone.

The Texans made a game of it for a half under new coach DeMeco Ryans, and Stroud directed a couple of solid drives, but Houston couldn’t move the ball consistently enough. Stroud threw for 242 yards.

Jackson threw for 169 yards, and rookie receiver Zay Flowers was the main source of excitement for Baltimore’s new-look offense. He caught nine passes for 78 yards on a day when the Ravens were without tight end Mark Andrews because of a quad injury. Odell Beckham Jr. caught two passes in his Baltimore debut.

Dolphins 36, Chargers 34

At Inglewood, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 215 yards and two scores, and Miami rallied past Los Angeles.

Hill caught a 4-yard pass in the right corner of the end zone with 1:45 remaining for the clinching touchdown as the Dolphins finished with 536 yards of offense.

Hill also had a 35-yard score on a go route late in the third quarter to put the Dolphins up 27-24.

Tagovailoa completed 28 of 45 for three touchdowns while passing for the fourth-most yards in an NFL opener. He also had a 1-yard TD to River Cracraft late in the second quarter.

The Chargers' Justin Herbert finished 23 for 33 for 228 yards and a touchdown. Austin Ekeler rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown and Joshua Kelley added 91 yards and a score as the Chargers lost an opener for the first time since 2018.

Eagles 25, Patriots 20

At Foxborough, Massachusetts, Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass and Darius Slay had a 70-yard interception return for a score as Philadelphia built a big early lead, then hung on to beat New England.

The Eagles capitalized on two early turnovers by the Patriots, spoiling a day when New England honored former quarterback Tom Brady at halftime.

Hurts was 22-of-33 for 170 yards and the TD but had a costly fumble in fourth quarter that gave the Patriots a chance. Jake Elliott kicked four field goals for Philadelphia, which didn’t reach the end zone after the first quarter.

New England’s Mac Jones recovered from a rough start to finish 35 of 54 for 316 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Kendrick Bourne had two TD receptions. Hunter Henry added the other scoring catch for an offense that outgained the NFC champion Eagles 382-251.

Trailing 25-14 late in the fourth quarter, New England got within 25-20 on Jones’ 11-yard TD pass to Bourne. The Patriots had one final chance but failed on fourth down deep in Eagles territory.

Browns 24, Bengals 3

At Cleveland, Deshaun Watson ran for a touchdown and threw for another, and Cleveland’s defense bottled up Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow.

Watson bolted for a 13-yard TD late in the first half, making the kind of dynamic play the Browns envisioned when they signed him to a $230 million contract in 2022. Watson missed 11 games last season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy but is in uniform from the start this season.