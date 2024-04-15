UTICA, N.Y. — Danielle Serdachny converted a rebound in front 5:16 into overtime for a power-play goal and Canada beat the United States 6-5 on Sunday in a breathtaking women’s world hockey championship gold medal game.

Canada won its tournament-leading 13th gold medal and did so on U.S. soil in central New York, a year after the Americans won their 10th tournament outside of Toronto.

Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice, Julia Gosling also scored, while Erin Ambrose and Emily Clark had shots bank into the net off U.S. defenseman Caroline Harvey. Ann-Renee Desbiens finished with 19 saves, including kicking out her left skate to stop Harvey’s wrap-around attempt 2:40 into the overtime.

Harvey and Laila Edwards had a goal and assist for the Americans who finished the tournament 6-1. Hilary Knight, Megan Keller and Alex Carpenter also scored for the U.S.

Serdachny’s goal came with 2 seconds left in a too-many-players penalty issued to the U.S. Erin Ambrose’s shot from the left circle was stopped by Aerin Frankel, before Serdachny swept the loose puck into the net.

Frankel, who set the single tournament record with four shutouts, finished with 24 saves.

Earlier in the day, Petra Nieminen scored the decisive shootout goal, and Finland defeated the Czech Republic 3-2 to win its 14th bronze medal — and first since 2021.

Sanni Ahola made 29 saves through overtime, and stopped four of five shootout attempts. She clinched the win by turning aside Denisa Krizova’s bid to beat her through the legs on the Czechs' fifth and final attempt. Viivi Vainikka and Michelle Karvinen scored in a game Finland never trailed.

After Karvinen and Czech Republic’s Klara Hymlarova traded goals through the first two shootout rounds, Nieminen scored in the third round by flipping a shot to beat Klara Peslarova inside the left post.

The Finns entered the tournament as the fourth seed, in knocking off the Czechs who had won bronze in each of the past two championships.

Peslarova stopped 47 shots through overtime, while Denisa Krizova and Michaela Pejzlova scored for the Czechs.

Earlier in the day, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced next year’s world championships will be played at Ceske Budejovice in the Czech Republic, the first time the nation has hosted the tournament. Play will be begin on April 8 and run through April 20.