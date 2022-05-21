Darin Ruf hits pair of homers, but Giants lose in extras

SAN FRANCISCO — A pair of home runs from Darin Ruf and a ninth-inning rally that forced extra innings weren’t enough for the Giants to start their home stand on a positive note.

The Giants got two Ruffian blasts off Padres starter Sean Manaea and a season-high six innings from their own hurler, Jakob Junis, but lost the battle of late-inning rallies in an eventual 8-7 defeat to the Padres.

Here are a few takeaways:

Rally time

Without the services of closer Taylor Rogers, the Padres sent Luis Garcia out for the ninth inning to try to close out a 6-4 lead, after San Diego took the lead off Taylor’s twin brother, Tyler, in the top of the eighth.

For the first time all game, Giants hitters not named Darin Ruf came to life.

Ruf had already homered twice, then took ball four from Garcia in the ninth. He was preceded by a single off the bat of Mike Yastrzemski and followed by another walk to pinch-hitter Joc Pederson, bringing up Wilmer Flores with the bases loaded and Ruf as tying run on second base.

The Giants’ Wilmer Flores hits a two-run single against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Flores, who singled in the second and scored the Giants’ first run of the game, lofted a soft-hit line drive over the outstretched glove of shortstop Ha-Seong Kim and just in front of left fielder Jurickson Profar, allowing Yastrzemski and Ruf to chug home, just beating the throw at home plate.

Tommy La Stella struck out with the winning run on second base to end the inning but started the 10th by scoring as the Giants’ ghost runner on a base hit by Brandon Crawford. Both teams were able to drive in their free runner in extra innings, but it was Padres’ ability to plate one more that won them the game.

Flores’ heroics would quickly prove for naught, as Manny Machado led off the 10th inning off Camilo Doval by driving in the ghost runner on second base, then scored what would prove to be the decisive run when Profar ripped a single off Doval’s foot — only the second and third runs allowed by Doval over his past 15⅔ innings.

Rogers led off the eighth by plunking Cronenworth, then allowed Jurickson Profar to reach on a softly hit infield single with two outs. Wil Myers made the first solid contact of the inning, sending a ball off the brick wall in right field that brought home both runners and gave San Diego a 6-4 lead.

Do it all, Darin

Few players seemed as snakebitten as Ruf over the first month of the season, but the Giants stuck with him, seeing the underlying data behind his frustrating start. Through his first 23 games, Ruf was batting .172/.280/.195 — a .475 OPS — but nonetheless ranked among MLB leaders in average exit velocity, portending better things to come.

Those results have come over the past two weeks, with Friday night acting as an exclamation point.

Manaea gift-wrapped a middle-in sinker and a middle-middle change-up for Ruf in his second and third at-bats, and the powerful right-hander put both pitches in the left field seats for his second and third home runs of the season. Neither ball traveled 400 feet, but they left the bat with respective exit velocities of 103.8 and 105.7 mph. The only other multi-homer game of his career came almost a decade ago, before his three-year stint overseas, on Oct. 2, 2012, with the Phillies.

Ruf’s two-run shot in the third pulled the Giants within 4-3, and his solo shot in the fifth tied the game at 4. But that’s where the Giants lineup stalled.

Besides Ruf (2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 BB), the rest of San Francisco’s hitters combined to go 8-for-36 (.222) at the plate. A double from Luis González, in his first game back after a short stint at Triple-A, was their only other extra-base hit, and the closest they came to scoring until their ninth-inning rally.

San Diego 8, San Francisco 7 San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cronenworth 2b 4 3 1 2 0 0 .207 Machado 3b 5 2 3 1 0 1 .363 Hosmer 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .324 Profar lf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .207 Myers rf 5 0 2 2 0 0 .242 Canó dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Kim ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Grisham cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .150 Alfaro c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Totals 40 8 11 7 1 6 San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Slater cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .246 a-Yastrzemski ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .295 Ruf lf-1b 3 3 2 3 2 1 .250 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .148 b-Pederson ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Flores 1b-3b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .266 La Stella dh 5 1 0 0 0 2 .273 Estrada 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .275 Crawford ss 4 0 1 1 1 0 .223 Casali c 1 0 0 1 1 0 .264 Bart c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .169 González rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .338 Totals 39 7 10 7 5 9 San Diego 004 000 020 2 8 11 0 San Francisco 012 010 002 1 7 10 0 a-lined out for Slater in the 7th. b-walked for Longoria in the 9th. LOB – San Diego 5, San Francisco 9. 2B – Alfaro (3), Myers (4), Machado (9), González (4), Estrada (10). HR – Cronenworth (3), off Junis; Ruf 2 (3), off Manaea. RBIs – Alfaro (9), Cronenworth 2 (17), Myers 2 (15), Machado (24), Profar (18), Casali (10), Ruf 3 (16), Flores 2 (22), Crawford (16). SB – Kim (2), Machado (7), Profar (3). SF – Casali. Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Grisham, Hosmer, Canó); San Francisco 4 (La Stella, González, Longoria, Crawford). RISP – San Diego 5 for 9; San Francisco 2 for 8. Runners moved up – Hosmer 3, Estrada. GIDP – Myers. DP – San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Flores). San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea 6⅔ 5 4 4 2 5 96 4.04 Crismatt 1 2 0 0 1 0 24 1.31 Hill, H, 5 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 4 10.50 L.García, W, 2-2 1⅔ 2 2 2 2 3 33 3.77 Suarez, S, 1-3 1⅔ 1 1 0 0 1 13 3.86 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis 6⅔ 7 4 4 0 2 76 2.70 Brebbia 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.00 Ty.Rogers 1⅔ 2 2 2 0 0 19 3.78 Littell 0 0 0 1 2 21 5.27 Álvarez ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.82 Doval, L, 0-2 1⅔ 2 2 1 0 1 18 2.70 Inherited runners-scored – Hill 1-0, Álvarez 1-0. HBP – Ty.Rogers (Cronenworth). WP – Junis. Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Brian Knight. T – 3:23. A – 31,359 (41,915).

Even before his two-homer night, Ruf had batted .412/.533/.588 since May 4, raising his OPS nearly 200 points. Add in his double dose of dingers Friday night, and Ruf’s OPS now stands at .736.