Darren Baker following dad into a life in baseball

BERKELEY — When the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports more than a year ago, Dusty Baker, who had just taken over as manager of the Houston Astros, left spring training and returned home to Granite Bay, just outside Sacramento. So, too, did his son Darren, when his baseball season — along with his in-person classes at Cal — came to an abrupt end.

For four months, the Bakers were deprived of the sport and its sensations — the crack of a ball meeting a bat, the smell of freshly cut grass — which had long provided a rhythm and an anchor to their lives.

In its place, they found something unexpected, a gift that a father and a son might treasure even more: time together.

That meant morning fishing jaunts to a friend’s pond. Afternoon hitting tutorials in the batting cage. Dusty tending to his cabbage, zucchini, collard greens, garlic, onions, okra, peas, grapevines and fruit trees while Darren tended to his online classes. And in the evening, after Melissa Baker — Dusty’s wife and Darren’s mom — cooked dinner, that meant watching Westerns on television, Darren doing his best to stay awake through one Clint Eastwood movie after another.

And as the pandemic deepened, they sat in near silence watching the racial justice protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd, the unspoken context being Dusty’s experiences playing professional baseball in the South in the 1960s and ’70s, including his ride alongside Henry Aaron as Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record.

“Obviously, everything going on with the virus and the protests were not good,” Darren said. “But I had never spent that much direct time with my dad at home in a long time. There are positives in everything.”

“We tried to make our time as meaningful and productive as possible,” Dusty said in a phone interview. “It was as much fun as I’ve had in a long time.”

That time alone, especially in the batting cage, is what the younger Baker credits for a senior-year season in which he led the Bears with a .327 batting average and 28 stolen bases and earned All-Pac-12 first team and defensive team honors as a second baseman. Now he is preparing to embark on a professional career. He had been projected by some rankings services as a fifth-round pick in the MLB draft, but he ended up being selected in the 10th round (293rd overall) on Monday by the Washington Nationals, one of his father’s former clubs. The draft, which this season has been truncated to 20 rounds, concluded with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.

As scouts assessed his game, they surely took notice that Darren Baker is blessed with his father’s incandescent smile — the one that sets strangers at ease and draws in friends and teammates — and that he carries himself on a baseball diamond with a familiar familial dash. There are the lanky limbs and the long fingers, those broad “Baker shoulders,” as his mother described them, and bits of sartorial flair: the yellow cleats and the black sliding gloves flapping from his back pocket that recall the way his father piled up sweatbands on his wrist and dangled a toothpick from his mouth in the dugout.

Melissa was recently sent a photo of Dusty, his legs crossed, leaning on a bat. It was accompanied by another photo — of Darren caught in a similar pose.

“When we see the smile, it’s a beautiful thing,” Melissa said.

If Darren Baker’s journey up the ladder toward the big leagues introduces him to a broader audience, to some it will recall a moment he does not remember: As a 3-year-old batboy, he dutifully scurried out to home plate to retrieve a bat during Game 5 of the 2002 World Series only to be scooped up by San Francisco Giants base runner J.T. Snow, who rescued him from a potential calamity — a collision at the plate.

It was a moment, captured on national television, that resonated far beyond baseball: The little tyke — dressed in a pint-size uniform, with a black jacket to keep him warm and a batting helmet to keep him safe — may as well have been a puppy wandering into a busy street.

After the incident, Dusty, then the Giants manager, was castigated for endangering a child (his own mother gave him an earful) and MLB soon required that all batboys be at least 14 years old. And ever since, the young Baker has been perpetually reminded of the moment by strangers. (Yuli Gurriel, who now plays for Dusty with the Astros, remembered watching the play unfold as a teenager in Cuba.)

And yet, if not for the clip remaining alive on the internet, Darren Baker would have no way to reconstruct the memory that so many people have of him.

“It’s weird,” Darren said. “If there were no videos or no YouTube, it’s like it would have never happened for me.” He added: “When I was younger, I’d get three or four hits in a game and somebody would say, ‘Hey, are you that kid that got picked up?’ It’s funny now. I wish I remembered it.”