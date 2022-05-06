Deebo Samuel goes back to following San Francisco 49ers on Instagram

Here we are once again analyzing the social media habits of a professional athlete, but the news this time is at least a bit more positive for San Francisco 49ers fans.

Deebo Samuel, arguably the best receiver in the league last season, has now re-followed the Niners on Instagram, less than a month after doing the exact opposite.

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

Perhaps equally as encouraging is the fact that Samuel still follows next season’s likely starter at quarterback, Trey Lance, who recently made his first public comment about the receiver to shut down a trade rumor.

Samuel demanded a trade from the 49ers on April 20 despite seemingly every sign pointing to him signing a massive extension with the team. Reports from insiders at the time indicated he wanted to leave because of his usage on the team as both a wideout and a tailback, the latter of which would have deeply affected the longevity of his career.

There was also a question of whether money factored into the trade request, as perhaps the team would not have met his salary demands in the wake of players like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs getting huge paydays. Perhaps things have changed now that A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles finally got his big extension, which could provide a framework for how the Niners can approach Samuel’s extension.

Just like last time, this could ultimately mean nothing. Samuel is, after all, his own person and is allowed to unfollow, follow, like, block, etc., whoever he wants, whenever he wants, on his personal page. That being said, having the best offensive player on your team last season return as a follower on social media does seem like a step in the right direction.