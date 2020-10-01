Deebo Samuel returns to practice, George Kittle is ‘full go’ for 49ers

SANTA CLARA ― The 49ers on Wednesday welcomed back their top receiver to the practice field ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Deebo Samuel, who last practiced with the team during Super Bowl week in Miami, was on hand and in uniform for the first time since suffering a Jones fracture in his foot in June. The team officially opened his practice window after the wide receiver was placed on injured reserve just before the first game of the season after he experienced a minor setback that included unexpected soreness.

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

As to Samuel’s status for Sunday, it will depend on how he looks at practice, though it appears likely he’ll make his 2020 debut.

“He’s healthy, so we just want to see him out there and get back in the swing of playing football. It’s been awhile since he has,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I know he’s been working hard on his own with football and everything and with our trainers and everyone else with the rehab. We just need to see him go through three days and what type of shape he’s in and if he can protect himself, he’ll be out there.”

Samuel’s pending return Sunday could mean the 49ers have their full complement of receivers for the first time this season, except for Jalen Hurd, who went down with a torn ACL in training camp. Samuel would join a group featuring promising rookie Brandon Aiyuk, who had 101 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in last week’s blowout of the New York Giants, newcomer Mohamed Sanu, Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis.

Additionally, tight end George Kittle was back on the practice field after returning last week and seems poised to play Sunday for the first time since Week 1, when he hyperextended his left knee. Kittle practiced with the team last week in West Virginia on a limited basis, but didn’t play against the Giants. Kittle was listed as a full participant Wednesday.

“I think we’ll always be smart with him,” Shanahan said. “We’re not just going to throw him in with his normal reps and everything, but he’s full go. He’ll be involved in it all and I’m excited to see him out there going.”

However, it’s unclear who will be delivering throws to the 49ers’ pass catchers. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice while he continues to recover from the high ankle sprain suffered Week 2 against the New York Jets, leaving Nick Mullens to get all the reps with the starters.

Shanahan indicated that Garoppolo has a shot for Sunday despite missing practice time, but it will come down to how well he’s moving on his plant ankle.

“He’s just got to be able to be healthy in terms of he can run around and protect himself, make throws,” Shanahan said. “Anytime you’re dealing with an ankle, you might feel all right when you’re standing there, but can you move around and get into the awkward positions without hurting yourself? That’s really what we’d have to see.”

Garoppolo spent the portion of practice open to reporters in the weight room and came on to the field as soon as they were leaving. Shanahan left the door open for Garoppolo returning to practice Thursday or Friday.

“It would be tough for us to see that and truly judge that if he didn’t get into practice," he said. ”Hopefully can get out there for at least one live period and we have those all the way up until Friday. So we’ve just got to see that he’s healthy, but that won’t be able to happen if we can’t get him in practice.“

Shanahan was also asked if there was a chance Garoppolo could lose his starting job if Mullens if he replicates his impressive 343-yard performance from last week. Shanahan shot that idea down with relative force.

“No, that scenario doesn’t exist, but I don’t think past one game either,” Shanahan said. “So that’s for you to do, but this is Jimmy’s team. He’s done a hell of a job for us and when he’s healthy, he’ll be playing again for us.”

Move made at long snapper

Long snapper Kyle Nelson, one of the longest tenured players on the roster, was released Wednesday following his poor showing against the Giants that included five bad snaps on field goal and extra-point attempts. He’ll be replaced by Taybor Pepper, who spent all last season snapping for the Miami Dolphins.

Nelson had been with the team since 2014 and appeared in 89 games for San Francisco lasting through four coaching regimes (Jim Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula, Chip Kelly and Shanahan). He was generally well liked in the locker room and one of the few signs of stability in the organization during all the turnover.