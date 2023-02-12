Derek Carr has informed the Raiders he will not accept a trade to any team, including the Saints, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

As a result, the Raiders are expected to release Carr ahead of Wednesday’s deadline, at which a $40.5 million roster bonus becomes guaranteed.

The Saints were the only team to express interest in a trade for Carr, but they wanted him to renegotiate his contract to a lower number, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Upon being released, Carr will become a free agent able to negotiate a new deal with the team of his choosing.

The Raiders signed Carr to a three-year contract extension last offseason, but it was essentially a one-year evaluation deal in which new coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler could get a handle on whether Carr would be their long-term quarterback.

Now the Raiders will exercise the out-clause they insisted upon that allows them to walk away from Carr ahead of the extension going into effect in 2023.