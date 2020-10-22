Despite Santa Clara County’s objections, 49ers aren’t giving up on hosting fans at Levi’s Stadium

Santa Clara County executive Dr. Jeff Smith called new state guidance that allows fans to attend professional sporting events in California “the worst thing in the world to be doing,” but the San Francisco 49ers want to work with Smith and county officials to bring spectators to Levi’s Stadium this season anyway.

In an interview on sports radio station KNBR on Wednesday, 49ers president Al Guido said the team plans to collaborate with Smith and county supervisors to determine ways to safely host guests at upcoming games.

“We’ve had a great working relationship with the county and we’ve had a lot of dialogue since their announcement yesterday,” Guido told KNBR. “We look forward to continuing to work with them. We’ve worked together on complex issues, frankly, even leading up to training camp and getting our guys back to playing games.”

New guidelines released by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday would allow pro sports teams in Tiers 3 and 4 to host a limited number of fans at games effective immediately. Santa Clara County, which is home to the 49ers and San Jose Earthquakes, is in Tier 3, which shows a “moderate” spread of the coronavirus within the county.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Smith said hosting fans at games that could become “superspreader events” would be “unconscionable.”

“Putting large groups of people in a stadium is just asking for trouble,” Smith said. “It’s like a petri dish.”

Guido said Wednesday the 49ers have already developed a comprehensive plan that would allow the team to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within Levi’s Stadium and protect the safety of fans, players and team employees.

“We would separate people out, they call it within pods, so you’d be able to buy whether it’s two or four seats, those would be separated out by aisles and distance,” Guido said. “The way we would do food and beverage is frankly you could either bring it in or have it delivered to your seat, so we would remove the clusters from the concession aisles. You’d have parking spaces that would be socially distanced and separated out, no tailgating.”

Guido also said they would perform temperature checks on all visitors, require a signed health questionnaire and evaluate a staggered entry to the stadium to avoid having fans congregate while waiting in line.

The team may start by exploring the idea of allowing spouses and relatives of players, coaches and team personnel to attend games, which has been restricted by Santa Clara County so far. Guido hinted that successfully welcoming close relatives of players and coaches in a safe way may help convince local health officials the 49ers would be well equipped to gradually increase the number of spectators.

The 49ers have four remaining home games during the regular season, but won't play again in Santa Clara until Thursday, Nov. 5.