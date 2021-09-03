Despite weariness amid pandemic, fall high school football season welcomed by coaches

The excitement of high school football returning Friday nights for a full-season schedule is happening amid the reality of the current situation across most of America: we’re still not out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football coaches across the North Coast and most of California have rolled from a delayed 2020 season played earlier this year to a full-throttle fall season with virus restrictions still somewhat affecting their plans (not to mention wildfire smoke in the air).

It leaves behind the days when arranging the bus ride to and from the game may have been the biggest problem on game day.

Casa Grande head coach John Antonio, who feels the spring season happened “a decade ago,” mentioned a brief conversation he witnessed at school on Wednesday that had him reflecting on his current state.

“I haven’t felt how tired I am, and about how all these other coaches must feel the same way,” he said. “That there’s just so many extra duties — it’s just not easy, it’s not football, it’s not coaching.

“No one that I know of that’s a head coach right now is being paid to coach. You’re being paid to make sure that these kids have something to go to after school, and make sure that they’re having a good time, make sure they’re safe — there’s so many different things that are pieces of it.

“I felt like (although) I’ve been a 10-year head coach at Casa ... this is only my third season.”

Antonio said COVID protocols didn’t allow the team to lift weights on campus during the heart of the pandemic, and then an issue with a gas pipe in the weight room forced them out again this summer. A Petaluma CrossFit gym is allowing the team to lift there free of charge, but it has to be at 5 a.m.

Santa Rosa coach Roy Keegan said his team was playing football in the spring when it should have been in the weight room, for the most part. Not that Keegan was complaining at that time, with even an abbreviated season underway.

“We weren’t in the weight room for over a year when the pandemic started … all the way until this summer,” he said.

“That has an effect on how we play. We tried to condition and do as much as we could with the rules given to us by the districts … since summer, we have been and we can see some strides that some of the kids are making. That was a big problem for us.”

Amid the ongoing exhaustion of the pandemic, one person on a team being deemed a close contact to an individual with the virus can lead to game cancellations and in-week schedule adjustments, as seen this week with the cancellation of the Eureka-at-Windsor contest due to COVID issues on the visiting Loggers.

Jaguars coach Paul Cronin is perhaps facing one of the most daunting challenges. The former long-tenured coach of the Cardinal Newman Cardinals, he moved over to the Jaguars after the short spring season wrapped up earlier this year.

“You’re coming off a shortened season where it was good to see those seniors get those five games and move on,” Cronin said. “It’s also tough to reset because now you had everybody finishing this never-ending season of football in April, and you had to reset to get ready for next August essentially in four months. It was a shortened time. It maybe creates more parity, I think, because everyone had a shorter period of time to work with their offense.”

Rancho Cotate head coach Gehrig Hotaling said in addition to COVID and air quality, transportation has been an issue due to a shortage of bus drivers in the school district.

He’s advised his players to keep as close of a circle as possible.

“The only way to handle it, in my opinion, and what we’re talking to our kids about, is to just take it one day at a time,” he said. “Make good decisions, tighten your bubble, don’t have an expanded friend group right now.

“We got to commit to this. And, honestly, it might come down to who handles adversity and who is more flexible might have a more successful season than others who don’t handle that — just one day at a time, making smart decisions, being aware that things are always changing and to roll with it.”

Petaluma head coach Rick Krist is aware this season isn’t set in stone.

“It’s like walking through a minefield, everyday,” he said. “… It could explode on you.

“You’ve got to be as positive as possible. You want to teach the kids and keep them upbeat as possible, but the bottom line is it can be taken away from them that fast.”

He said the spring season, despite only a handful of games and not having playoffs, was a blessing after an empty fall of football.

“I thought the kids were so appreciative. They had been cooped up for a long time,” Krist said.

Montgomery coach Vertis Patton agreed with other coaches that the turnaround from spring to fall was rather quick.

“For it to stop and then turn right back around and we’re working out for this season, the fall, it was tiring,” he said. “I think that was the biggest thing. You’re trying to readjust and I’m like ‘Woah, we haven’t even stopped. We haven’t had a break.”

Antonio said coaches are managing more now than just the details of playing football. He considers a two-hour practice a nice getaway.

“It’s so many different things that happened with COVID, it’s just a difficult time,” he said. “I think that in a year or two, you’re going to see a lot of job openings, coach-wise, because guys are burnt out. Just the COVID piece of it. It’s a lot of work. A lot.”

But perhaps the most important point all the head coaches mentioned: they’re just happy to be there.

“We’re happy to have a season,” Antonio said. “That’s the reality of it.”

Patton said his team is basically letting it play out.

“We’re rolling with it,” Patton said. “Like we tell our kids, control your controllables. We can’t control if we’re going to have a season or not. We can’t control if you get sick or not. We can only do what we can do. That’s how we took to it.

“It feels just like a long, long season.”