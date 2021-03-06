‘Different buzz’ around Buster Posey at Giants camp this year

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Giants manager Gabe Kapler can feel it.

“There has been a different buzz around Buster,” he said Thursday.

With the return of the Giants’ franchise cornerstone and star catcher, the club has a sense of stability at one of baseball’s most important positions that was sorely lacking during the 2020 season.

After Posey elected to sit out last year’s 60-game schedule to care for his adopted newborn twin girls with his wife, Kristen, there’s genuine excitement and a bit of curiosity about what’s in store for the six-time All-Star in 2021.

“The at-bats have been good,” Kapler said. “One thing I noticed today was in between innings, throwing the ball down to second base, a real live arm, good feet, good mechanics, Buster is smiling a lot and he just seems to be in a really good place and as a result, I think the camp is in a really good place as well.”

Posey’s longest-tenured teammates agree.

“He’s been kind of like the team captain for the last 10 years,” shortstop Brandon Crawford said. “So to not have a guy like that in your lineup night in and night out was a little bit tougher last year. Obviously we managed to get pretty close and have a shot at the playoffs up until the last game of the season, but he’s definitely a difference-maker.”

The players who are most eager to watch Posey’s comeback unfold are unsurprisingly the ones who will work most closely with him — the Giants’ pitchers.

With several newcomers in the team’s rotation and bullpen, including left-hander Alex Wood, the Giants are counting on Posey to bring his steady presence, his high baseball IQ and his Gold Glove-caliber defense to work on a daily basis.

So far, so good.

“I think like anything, there is a little bit of a learning curve when you’re behind the plate catching,” Wood said. “But Buster is a really smart guy. He’s caught a lot of guys, a lot of really talented guys over the years, and just to get out there and get a rapport with him, and him to learn me and where I like him to set up, the target, visual, all of that stuff was great. He’s been a lot of fun.”

Down on the farm

The Giants’ 2017 first-round draft choice, Heliot Ramos, has been in the spotlight quite a bit this week, and that’s for good reason.

Considered a “leader” of the next wave of homegrown Giants prospects by the organization’s farm director, Kyle Haines, Ramos is off to an impressive start this spring and has three hits in five at-bats. While other highly touted prospects including Marco Luciano and Hunter Bishop have struggled to put the bat on the ball in early spring training appearances (remember ... it’s a small sample size), Ramos has drilled three singles and shown an impressive opposite-field approach.

There are a few elements of Ramos’ game that immediately stand out based on a handful of Cactus League at-bats. The 21-year-old has good bat speed and isn’t fazed by velocity, which should immediately catch the eyes of the Giants’ top evaluators.

Another component of Ramos’ hitting profile that suggests he’s inching closer toward the majors? The power-hitting outfielder said he’s focused on improving his plate discipline and laying off breaking balls below the strike zone.

Ramos pointed to the 2018 season he spent with the Augusta Greenjackets and his high strikeout total as the motivation behind his focus on developing a more discerning eye, but it’s clear the Giants’ front office and player development staff has made “swinging at pitches you can drive” a point of emphasis among the top prospects.

While many prospects spent the summer of 2020 at home due to the cancellation of the minor league season, Ramos and a few of the Giants’ other highest-rated young players received invitations to major league camp in July and spent the next two months at the team’s Sacramento alternate site.

Instead of receiving 400 to 500 at-bats at Double-A last year, Ramos probably accumulated half that total at the alternate site and during fall instructional league play.

One of the secrets to making the most of those plate appearances was working directly with major league coaches in summer camp and the top minds and instructors in the Giants’ farm system for the remainder of the year.