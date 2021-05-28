Dodgers frustrate Giants again

LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy hit a go-ahead solo shot leading off the sixth — one of five home runs in the game — and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Thursday night.

The Giants have yet to beat their rivals in four games this season, getting outscored 23-12. San Francisco’s seven-game road winning streak ended.

Returning from a road trip in which they won four of five, the Dodgers have won 13 of 15.

Muncy’s 11th homer came on an 0-2 pitch by former teammate Alex Wood. The left-hander had given up three homers in his previous seven starts and matched that total.

David Price started a bullpen game for the Dodgers. The left-hander retired eight batters, striking out five, in 2⅔ innings.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth to earn his 12th save.

The Giants tied it 3-all on Donovan Solano’s two-run shot into the lower left-field seats off Victor Gonzalez (2-0) in the sixth. Mike Yastrzemski’s bunt set up Solano. It was the first homer allowed by Gonzalez in his career, a span of 36 games. Gonzalez gave up two runs and two hits in one inning.

The Dodgers extended their lead to 3-1 on DJ Peters’ first major league homer leading off the fifth.

Turner’s ninth homer scored Mookie Betts, who had a sliding triple with two outs, and gave the Dodgers a 2-0 lead in the third. Turner has been scuffling this month, hitting .187.

The Giants closed to 2-1 in the fourth on Evan Longoria’s homer off Joe Kelly, who entered with two outs.

Wood (5-2) allowed four runs and six hits in six innings. He struck out eight and didn’t walk anyone. He hit Betts in the side of the knee in the fifth, and turned around in apparent disgust.

Run, Albert, run

Albert Pujols hit a scorcher to shortstop Brandon Crawford that caromed into left field in the second. It took a while, but Pujols finally chugged to second, sliding feet first to beat the throw in a close play. The 41-year-old, 240-pounder stood up, grinned and turned to the Dodgers dugout, giving the safe sign. Betts and Turner appeared to be laughing.

Trainer’s room

Giants: Darin Ruf (right hamstring strain) placed on 10-day IL. ... LaMonte Wade Jr. recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. ... RHP Matt Wisler reinstated from bereavement list. ... LHP Sam Selman optioned to Sacramento.

Dodgers: RHP Mitch White recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. ... RHP Dennis Santana optioned to Oklahoma City.

Up next

RH Anthony DeSclafani (4-2, 3.54 ERA) starts for the Giants and RH Walker Buehler (3-0, 2.78) goes for the Dodgers on Friday night.