Dolphins snap losing skid against rival Buffalo to secure first 3-0 start since 2018

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — First-year Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel didn’t shy away from recognizing the opportunity this week presented facing the Super Bowl-contending Buffalo Bills.

On Sunday afternoon, his team seized it...barely.

The Dolphins were outgained by a wide margin statistically on offense, but their defense made the necessary plays to secure one of their biggest victories in years, securing a 21-19 triumph over Buffalo in front of an announced attendance of 66,206 - the second-largest crowd since Hard Rock Stadium was modernized in 2015.

The Dolphins’ defense held the Bills from scoring with a goal line stand with 1:46 remaining.

And then, Miami had to overcome one of the most bizarre plays in recent memory when punter Thomas Morstead - kicking from the back of his own end zone - appeared to punt the ball off the backside of upback Trent Sherfield. On the play, which was immediately dubbed “The Butt Punt” on social media, the ball sailed straight up and backwards through the end zone for a safety.

The setback gave Miami a free kick however and Morstead kicked it deep forcing the Bills to start from their own 23 with no timeouts and 1:15 left.

Josh Allen, who completed 42 of 63 for 400 yards and two touchdowns, drove the Bills as far as Miami’s 41 on a completion to Isaiah McKenzie before they ran out of time and were unable to spike to ball to perhaps attempt a long game-winning field goal.

The Dolphins beat Buffalo for the first time since Dec. 2, 2018, ending a seven-game losing streak in the series.

Miami secured its eighth consecutive home victory and first 3-0 start since that season and first-year coach Mike McDaniel became the second head coach in franchise history to win his first three games, joining Jimmy Johnson (1996).

The Dolphins prevailed despite being outgained 497-212 in total yards.

Buffalo picked up 31 first downs to the Dolphins’ 15.

Buffalo also ran 90 plays. Miami ran just 39.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 13 of 18 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown pass to River Cracraft, which tied the score at 14 with 6:45 left in the second quarter.

Miami’s first score was set up by a strip sack by Jevon Holland that was recovered by Melvin Ingram at Buffalo’s 6. Chase Edmonds scored from a yard out to even the score at 7.

Tagovailoa was forced to leave the game with two minutes left in the first half after Bills linebacker Matt Milano shoved him to the ground late, drawing a roughing the passer penalty.

Teddy Bridgewater took Tagovailoa’s place for the remainder of that drive and went 0 for 2 passing and was sacked once.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport, Tagovailoa tweaked his back in the first quarter on a sneak and remained in the game, but his back later locked up on him after the Milano hit. Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and returned to the game after halftime.

Tagovailoa’s 45-yard pass deep down the middle of the field to Jaylen Waddle - on 3rd and 22 - set up what ended up being the decisive score - an Edmonds 3-yard touchdown run with 10:05 left in the fourth.