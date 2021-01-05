Padecky: Doors continue to open for women

And the day will come, when we will become bored when we read a woman has been named as a coach of an MLB, NFL or NBA team. Ho hum, we’ll say. Stop the gender reference. Who cares if it’s a woman, we’ll say. That doesn’t tell me anything.

In the meantime we are left to connect the dots on the road less traveled, to when gas was 36 cents a gallon, the average annual income was $10,600 and the average new home cost $25,250, as we link all that to Becky Hammon.

Last Wednesday, Hammon became the first woman to coach an NBA team, the San Antonio Spurs, because the head coach, Greg Popovich, did what he does so well. Pop ran his mouth and the ref ran Pop. Pop turned to Hammon, one of his assistants, and told her to take over.

You would have thought Pop parted the Red Sea with a dust pan. Big news. Big headlines. Big deal. Amazing what can happen if you keep nudging the door with your shoe to swing it open and enter the room of opportunity.

Amazing to think of last Wednesday and connect it to 1971 when a new home cost what a new car costs today.

In 1971 the NCAA ruled -- don’t you love the use of the word as if it came from the Supreme Court -- that women could now play full-court basketball, running from one end to the other without ... uh, let Caren Franci take it from here.

“Without damaging our uterus,” Franci said. “The fear was all that exercise would damage our reproductive organs.”

Let’s pause for a moment to truly capture that mindset. This didn’t occur around the time humans starting eating with their hands. This was just 50 years ago. Franci, now 77, enjoyed a stellar career as Santa Rosa JC’s women’s basketball coach, collecting 559 victories and enough awards to start her own museum.

But that’s not the true long view for Franci. The more accurate perspective can be provided by Franci while she was playing high school basketball at Point Arena in the early 1960s.

“I can still remember standing at half court,” Franci said, “leaning over the half-court line, hands out, asking for the basketball.”

Females could only run half the court and then had to pass it to a waiting teammate, as if it were a gift. By the time she got to be a high school senior things really opened up for her -- Franci was awarded the honor of freedom. She was a “rover.” She could cross mid-court.

Such freedom was not universally given.

“When I got to SRJC,” Franci said, “I had some girls from the state of Iowa who wanted to play at the school. They asked if they would play offense or defense. I said both. They asked how? By playing both ends of the court, I said. They were shocked. They didn’t understand. They came from a state that still played the half-court game.”

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon reacts on the sidelines during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Fifty years later a 43-year old woman, standing just 5-foot-6, weighing just 132 pounds, was telling men how to play, what to play. Video may have shown Hammond looking up at the Spurs but, in truth, the players were looking up to her.

“Becky knows more about the Lakers than I do,” said Popovich postgame.

Never has this well-traveled phrase been attached to a better real-world example: You don’t have to be a hen to know how an egg is made. Hammon never played in the NBA but she played 16 seasons in the WNBA. A six-time All-Star, Hammond was the first woman in NBA history to be hired as a full-time assistant coach when Popovich hired her in 2014.

Intelligence recognizes intelligence. That’s the short of it. Knowledge is irreplaceable and undeniable. There is no substitute. If a parrot could give players a successful defense against LeBron James, that damn parrot is NBA Coach of the Year.

“It also helps this comes at a time in which the game has become more cerebral, analytical,” said Craig McMillan, SRJC’s men’s coach.

McMillan is referring to the once Neanderthal approach to coaching when coaches were bullies, loud-mouthed, fire-in-the-extreme volcanoes who valued style as much as substance.

“A woman is not as likely to grab someone by the throat to motivate like Bob Knight,” McMillan joked.

If for no other reason the 5-foot-6 Hammond might have a hard time reaching the neck of a 7-footer. Rather Hammon reaches for something higher without using her hands. Knowledge and the ability to deliver it grabs their attention. A YouTube video of Hammon in 2014 shows all.

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (8) talks with assistant coach Becky Hammon during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. San Antonio won 114-90. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Hammon is directing the Spurs’ Summer League team. She is kneeling, players around her. “Don’t get too cute out there!” said Hammond, among other things.

Her team went on to win the NBA Summer League championship. In the locker room after that last game Hammon is being doused with champagne. Players screaming like banshees, goggles to protect the eyes, words indecipherable, we’ve seen this celebration before.

Except this time a woman was at the center of the champagne circle. Standing in the middle of all that testosterone, she was a diminutive figure. They treated her not as an equal but as the reason why they were there. Giving all that respect and gratitude it wasn’t difficult to see what comes next.

“She’s going to be a (head) coach in this league,” said Lakers’ coach Frank Vogel after the game last Wednesday.

For those who think women still need permission “to do a man’s job”, 2020 offered a huge unmasking of such foolishness. While so much of the year was something to forget rather than remember, 2020 left one historical stamp unlike any year that preceded it.

In the space of just 12 months, a woman (Alyssa Nakken) coached first base in an MLB game, a woman (Katie Sowers) was the first openly gay and first female coach in Super Bowl history, a woman (Callie Brownson) was the first female position coach in the NFL, a woman (Kim Ng) was hired to run an MLB team, a woman (Jennifer King) became the first Black female to be hired as a full-time assistant coach in the NFL and a woman (Sarah Fuller) kicked an extra point in one of the NCAA’s Power 5 conferences.

Then, as if 2020 needed an exclamation point, two days before the end of the year, Becky Hammon makes her history.

I wonder what those people would say now, those who thought females should only play half-court basketball to protect the species. Geez, I would tell them, why single out women? Why stop there? I mean, men have reproductive organs too.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.