Dragsters thunder into Sonoma County at annual NHRA showdown

The smell of nitro and the thundering sound of 11,000-horsepower dragsters echoing at the southern end of Sonoma County this weekend will conclude Sunday afternoon with the NHRA Sonoma Nationals finals.

Among the favorites at the National Hot Rod Association’s annual Sonoma County visit is Northern California native Robert Hight, in the Funny Car division.

He’s searching for his fourth straight win at Sonoma, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished in NHRA history.

It could happen — Hight has been the driver to beat this season.

Driving for John Force Racing, Hight is leading the standings by 95 points over Matt Hagan and 166 points over Ron Capps in third. Capps won last weekend at the Mile High Nationals in Denver.

Hight winning four straight events at Sonoma would be fitting — it’s where he first saw an NHRA national race.

“I’ve been to every single one of those races they’ve had there over the years,” Hight said. “Whether it started as a fan, been as a crew member, when I was a mechanic and now as a driver. It’s the closest racetrack to where I grew up in Northern California” (in Alturas).

“A lot of big moments and special memories there and now to have the success that we’ve had there makes it (that) we can’t wait to get there.”

Hight owns the national speed record — which he set at Sonoma — and is a three-time series champion.

Clean pass for @BrittanyForce and the @FlavRPac @MonsterEnergy @TeamChevy dragster. A 3.705-second run at 335.15 mph puts them in the No. 5 spot with one qualifying session to go at the @NHRA #SonomaNats. pic.twitter.com/IvURcAKGAZ — John Force Racing (@JFR_Racing) July 23, 2022

Sonoma is the second part of the “western swing” for the NHRA, with last week’s race in the Denver area and next week’s race near Seattle the bookends for the jaunt.

Another Northern California guy leads the Top Fuel standings: San Jose native Mike Salinas, who holds a slight 10-point advantage over Brittany Force heading into Sunday. Salinas manages his own team, Scrappers Racing, and his daughters are now racing in the sport.

“I have one daughter in pro stock motorcycles, running 200 mph bikes … my No. 1 daughter is in A Fuel (Top Alcohol),” he said while during an appearance at the NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 weekend at Sonoma last month. “I won last weekend (in early June at the New England Nationals) and she won 18 minutes after I did at Norwalk, Ohio. It was a nice weekend for the family.

“Our family has been in racing since the ’60s. We want to explore anything that these kids want to do or I want to do.”

Leah Pruett won last weekend’s Top Fuel division at the Mile High Nationals, her first for Tony Stewart Racing. While appearing at the Toyota/Save Mart 350, she predicted that Denver would be the place she’d get her first win of the season.

“We are very close to a win,” she said last month. “I think Sonoma will be a good one. And, no offense, but really Denver.”

Pruett was ecstatic moments after the Mile High win. She’ll look to make it two in a row on Sunday.

Well-known Sonoma County drag racer Marko Perivolaris is racing in the Super Comp division and won in the first two rounds of competition on Saturday at the raceway.

On Sunday, Sonoma Raceway’s Fan Zone is scheduled to open at 8:30 a.m. Fans will be allowed to walk on the track starting at 9:30 a.m. Nitro eliminations start at 10:30 a.m. and the Pro Stock eliminations will follow at 10:30 a.m.

Round 2 of eliminations is scheduled to start at about 1 p.m., the semifinals at about 2:30 p.m. and the finals at 3:50 p.m. The winner’s circle will be open to all fans at the start-finish line at about 4 p.m.