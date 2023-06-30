Draymond Green agrees to 4-year, $100 million deal to return to the Warriors

Draymond Green isn’t going anywhere after all.

Just seconds after free agency opened Friday afternoon, Green agreed to re-sign with Golden State on a four-year, $100 million deal contract that includes a player option in the final season, league sources confirmed. The deal will tie Green with Golden State through the 2026-27 season, one year longer than Stephen Curry, who’s under contract for the next three seasons.

Green, whom the Warriors drafted No. 35 overall in 2012, is slated to make $22.6 million in the first year of his deal, which will result in more than $40 million in tax savings, according to a league source.

Green, 33, was never going to go to another team, especially with how last season ended, and the writing had been on the walls for weeks that Green would be back in a Warriors uniform next season and beyond.

In the immediate aftermath of the Warriors season-ending loss in the Western Conference semifinals, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Green all vowed that it wouldn’t be the end of their Warriors’ dynasty. Days later, coach Steve Kerr said Green’s return is necessary for the Warriors’ to remain in the running for another title.

“Look, if Draymond is not back, we’re not a championship contender. We know that,” Kerr said. “He’s that important to winning and to who we are. I absolutely want him back.”

Green declined his $27.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season, which made him an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. Rumors swirled in the days leading up to free agency that other Western Conference teams were interested in his services.

But it seemed inevitable Green, the Warriors’ top free agency priority, would return to the Bay for his 12th season, especially after Golden State pulled off a blockbuster trade in the hours leading up to the 2022 NBA draft last week.

In Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s first move as general manager, the Warriors agreed to send Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins to the Washington Wizards for future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul.

Neither that trade nor Green’s deal can be made official until July 6. But both moves solidified the Warriors’ goal of winning now.

Time will tell how Green’s contract ages. Green will be 37 at the end of the deal, and there have been some questions on his durability because he plays a physical game and has dealt with various injuries over the years. Green missed significant time in the 2021-22 season with a severe back injury and played through pain for parts of last season.

Still, Green remains one of the best defenders in the league, having earned eight All-Defensive team selections, including a second-team selection last season. He’s also an elite playmaker and boisterous leader who’s made himself irreplaceable in the eyes of Golden State.

The Warriors’ priority moving forward in free agency is to find frontcourt and wing depth. Golden State has three spots to fill but can only add players through trades or with veteran minimum signings.