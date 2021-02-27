Draymond Green notches triple-double, Warriors avenge loss to Hornets

SAN FRANCISCO — Draymond Green vowed to make up for losing his cool and costing Golden State a win at Charlotte last weekend.

He delivered with a triple-double of a career-high 19 assists, 12 rebounds and 11 points to help the Warriors to their first three-game winning streak of the season with a 130-121 victory against the Hornets on Friday night.

Stephen Curry added 29 points and eight assists after he sat out with an illness Saturday night in his hometown of Charlotte.

Green notched his franchise-leading 25th career triple-double and first this season — dishing on each of Kelly Oubre’s six first-quarter dunks as he finished with 27 points on a night seven Warriors reached double figures.

Green, especially, wanted a big game after he was hit with two technical fouls and ejected with 9.3 seconds left last Saturday for arguing the outcome of a jump ball. Terry Rozier made an off-balance jumper from the left corner as time expired for a 102-100 win by the Hornets.

“I feel like everyone is just motivated to get the win,” Andrew Wiggins said after shootaround. “We played a good game last time against them, kind of a sour ending.”

The Warriors matched a franchise record with 16 assists on their 17 first-quarter baskets — Green dishing out eight of those to tie the most he’s had in a single quarter — while shooting 77.3%. They led 66-51 at halftime.

Wiggins scored 17 for the Warriors in a quick visit home from a 2-2 East Coast road trip before another four-game trip all against the Western Conference. Golden State snapped a three-game skid to Charlotte, led by Rozier’s 24 points.

Rookie James Wiseman and fellow big man Kevon Looney boosted the rotation after they were both still sidelined from injuries before returning Tuesday against the Knicks.

The Warriors have won three straight after having consecutive victories seven different times previously without winning a third in a row.

A hard foul by Green on PJ Washington at the 9:43 mark of the opening quarter went to review and was ruled a Flagrant 1 foul.

Green’s assists were the most by a Warrior since Baron Davis had 19 against Memphis on Jan. 11, 2008.

Curry’s mark

With his first points of the night on a layin with 8:04 left in the opening quarter, Curry became the fourth player in franchise history with 6,000 career made field goals.

He joined Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain (7,216), Rick Barry (6,466) and Chris Mullin (6,150) on that list.

Tip-ins

Hornets: C Cody Zeller sat out with a bruised left hip and was listed as day to day. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow,” coach James Borrego said. “I don’t see this as a lingering thing, but hopefully he’s back next game.” ... LaMelo Ball got a technical 1:50 before halftime. He scored 22. ... Charlotte is 3-3 on the road vs. the Western Conference, 6-9 overall. ... The Hornets won in their first visit to Chase Center, 93-87 on Nov. 2, 2019.

Warriors: Golden State matched its longest home winning streak at three straight, also done from Jan. 25-30. ... The Warriors had 38 assists in all and shot 11 of 24 from 3-point range.

Up next

Hornets: At Sacramento on Sunday night to continue a five-game road trip. It’s the first matchup between the opponents this season and Charlotte has won three straight over the Kings.

Warriors: At the Lakers on Sunday having snapped a three-game losing streak in the series with a 115-113 win at Staples Center on Jan. 18.