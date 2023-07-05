Open heart surgery isn’t about to stop 14-year-old Petaluma motocross rider Lucca Modica from achieving his dream of riding in the national championships.

At the end of this month, six years after having surgery to repair a faulty heart valve, Modica will compete in the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships. The event was formerly called Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Championships, and is still held at the singer’s family ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Modica qualified for the national amateur championships with a third-place finish on the Southwest Regional championships at the Pala Band of Mission Indians’ Fox Raceway in San Diego County.

His heart condition, caused by a birth defect, is now only a far-future concern. His father, Natal Modica, said Lucca may face more surgery at some time in the future, but for now he is doing fine.

“His heart is great,” said Natal. “He doesn’t have any restrictions on how athletic he can be.”

“I don’t really notice it,” Lucca said. “I think I feel better when I’m riding and get my heart pumping faster.”

Lucca began riding when he was 4 years old when he and twin sister Francesca received minibikes for Christmas.

“I really didn’t know what I was getting myself into when I bought him the minibike,” Natal, a general contractor, said.

The gift started Lucca on what has become a passion. Francesca has since turned to dancing.

He began racing when he was 6 at a track in Sacramento. “We spent a lot of time sitting in traffic,” his father recalled of the commute. “When I saw how much he enjoyed it, it made it all worthwhile.”

According to his father, by the time he was 7, Lucca was really into racing, moving up to a 2-stroke, 50cc bike similar to what he would use in motocross competition.

When he was 8, the heart surgery suspended his racing career, but certainly did not stop it. “Eight months after the surgery he was back riding again,” Natal recalled.

By the time Lucca was 10, he had advanced to a 65cc bike, was heavy into racing, and was placing regularly and beginning to get sponsorship help, with Golden State Lumber among his primary supporters.

Over the next few years he continued to improve, to have success, and to move up the competitive ladder, racing and placing in state championship events in California and Washington where he competed against riders from all over the country. He moved up to an 85cc bike and his father hired a full-time mechanic to keep his bike in top racing condition.

All the work, all the long trips, all the expenses have paid off in the fulfillment of a dream.

“I’m super excited,” Lucca said. “I can’t wait. This is what I’ve been waiting for since I started racing. This is crazy.”

Both father and son acknowledge that motocross racing can be a sport with inherent dangers, and Lucca has had some mishaps, but never been seriously injured.

“You just accept it,” Lucca said of the apprehension. “My love for the sport overcomes that.”

“It is a dangerous world we live in. You can get hurt just walking down the street,” Natal pointed out. “I don’t worry too much. Lucca is a good rider.”

Lucca is definitely a Petaluma boy. He attended Liberty and Spring Hill schools before beginning high school this year at Sonoma Academy, where he played lacrosse.

He hasn’t let his racing interfere with his academics, maintaining a 4.0 grade point average. “It is pretty tricky,” he said of balancing the time commitments of racing with his school work and still finding time to be a teenager. “When I’m in school I try to just focus on school.” he said.

Lucca said he is grateful for his family support in helping him pursue his dream. “My dad has helped me the most, and my mom (Jaimee) has always been there supporting and encouraging me,” he said.

Another major influence on the young rider is a man he has never met, four-time AMA motocross champion Ryan Dungey.

“I like his riding style and he is really well-spoken,” Lucca said. “I want to be like him.” It is not a coincidence that both Lucca and Dungey use No. 5 on their bikes.

As for the future, Lucca has the immediate goal of finishing in the top 10 at Nationals and just riding as long as he can. “I will possibly go pro and try to make a little money and get my name known,” he said.

“I’m going to keep doing it until I have to stop.”