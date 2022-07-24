Early victories for Rincon Valley teams at state

Continuing their summer of postseason success, both the Rincon Valley Little League 10-and-under and 12-and-under teams advanced to the second round of the state tournament with wins on Saturday.

12 and under

The 12-and-under team rode strong pitching performances from Mason Caster and Cooper McIntosh to beat McKinleyville 15-5.

A Markie Douglas grand slam in the first inning opened the floodgates for Rincon Valley and gave them an early 5-2 lead.

“Great for him,” manager Mark Douglas said of Markie, his son. “First one for him as well.”

After McKinleyville tied the score with three runs in the top of the second, RV scored another five runs in the bottom of the frame. A dropped third strike saw Caster score, and during the following at-bat Theo Klosevitz scored on a passed ball.

Back-to-back singles from Dylan Suacci and Kayne Arnold knocked in three more runs, and suddenly the RV lead was at 10-3 going into the third.

Caster and McIntosh would shut McKinleyville out over the next three innings. Caster struck out five, allowed three earned runs on four hits and walked two in three innings of work. McIntosh struck out two in two innings of relief.

“(Caster) is very consistent in the strike zone,” Mark Douglas said. “He was throwing strikes against these guys, keeping those guys off-balance with his off-speed work, and it was really nice to get those innings we needed out of him.”

RV shut the door in the fifth, scoring another five runs. Arnold knocked a single to center field that scored Suacci and McIntosh and sent the Sonoma County squad to the next round.

Caster was also a menace at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. Kosevitz and Santino Rubio also had two hits apiece.

Rincon Valley will now take on Delta Sunrise at 1 p.m. Sunday. All 12u state tournament games are being held at Franich Field, home of Pajaro Valley Little League in Watsonville.

10 and under

Rincon Valley’s 10-and-under team played Chowchilla in Saturday’s first round and wasted no time, scoring six runs in the first inning. Five of those runs came on wild pitches, and the other came from a Cole Harris single.

Errors continued to hurt Chowchilla in the second, as more RV runs scored on wild pitches. Harris and Joaquin Purugganan hit RBI singles, and a couple of walks with the bases loaded saw Rincon Valley extend its lead to 11-0.

After Chowchilla scored two in the bottom of the second, RV answered with three in the third to take a 14-2 lead.

Rincon Valley was forced to go to the bullpen early on, as starter Miles Huntington only lasted one inning.

Chowchilla’s bats got hot in the third, scoring six runs and cutting the deficit to 14-8. Two more runs in the bottom of the fourth cut RV’s 12-run lead down to just four.

The Sonoma County team would get one more run in the top of the fifth via a wild pitch, but Chowchilla got two runs in bottom half, making the score 15-12.

Cole McFarland then closed the door in the sixth, shutting out Chowchilla to seal the trip to the next round.

McFarland also led Rincon Valley at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Purugganan and Kaleb Johnson also collected multiple hits for RV.

The 10u team plays at 3 p.m. Sunday in Turlock. The opponent was to be determined during a late Saturday game.

Rincon Valley’s Juniors team is also playing the state tournament, starting with a game late Saturday at 8 p.m.