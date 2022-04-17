Subscribe

Ebobisse scores twice, Earthquakes draw Nashville 2-2

AP
April 16, 2022, 6:19PM
SAN JOSE — Jeremy Ebobisse scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-2 draw with Nashville on Saturday.

Ebobisse’s game-tying goal came in the 72nd minute for the Earthquakes (0-4-3). Jan Gregus had an assist on the goal. Ebobisse scored all of the Earthquakes’ goals in the game.

Hany Mukhtar was the only member of Nashville (3-2-2) to score, netting two goals.

The Earthquakes outshot Nashville 14-8, with five shots on goal to four for Nashville.

JT Marcinkowski saved two of the four shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Joe Willis made three saves for Nashville.

Both teams next play Saturday, with the Earthquakes hosting the Seattle Sounders while Nashville visits the LA Galaxy.

