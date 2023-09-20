A huge international event called the World Aquatics Masters Championships was held last month on the island of Kyushu, Japan. All told, about 10,000 athletes from around the globe descended upon the most southern of the nation’s main islands, home to over 14 million people.

San Francisco-born and El Verano-raised water polo player Jack Curley was one of those 10,000.

Events were held to determine the world champions in swimming, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and water polo. Athletes were divided into categories based on their age — “30’s, 40’s, and 55’s.” Curley played in the “30’s” division.

All three men’s masters water polo teams representing San Francisco’s Olympic Club won in their divisions, winning the gold medal after defeating the strongest teams from cities and countries around the world.

Curley suited up for the Olympic Club and played starting goalie. He began his water polo career as a sophomore at Sonoma Valley High School. He later played at Santa Rosa Junior College, where his team became the NorCal Championships. Curley then matriculated to Pepperdine University, where his team finished second in the Mountain Pacific Conference, narrowly losing to USC in the championship game.

Curley has been playing with the Olympic Club for 11 years. In 2017, his team traveled to Hungary, where they also won the World Championship in their age group.

In the Hungary tournament, Curley’s team was victorious over teams from Eastern Europe. In Japan, the “O” Club team defeated the best that Japan and Korea had to offer.

Curley’s experience in Japan was different than his time in Budapest in many ways. He said, “I was 29 for Budapest in 2017 so my experience this time was different to say the least! Hungary and Japan were both amazing, but this time around it was more team focused than before. We placed a greater emphasis on success in the pool than adventure out of it, which was a way more rewarding feeling on the winner’s podium.”

That success in the pool was monumental. The semi-final match had the “O” outscoring the national team from Korea, 16-2. In the final, the San Francisco team defeated DSK Dragons, Japan’s national team, 17-8.

Now, the “O” Club players settle back into maintaining the stamina and skills that brought them the gold at the championship. Their next international tournament is a few years away, so their focus now will be defeating their arch nemesis, the New York Athletic Club. These consistent victories will allow the “O” Club to maintain its position as one of the strongest Masters Water Polo clubs in the world.

I-T freelancer Tim Curley took a break from music to write about his son’s athletic accomplishments.