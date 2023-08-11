Elsie Allen rugby club celebrating debut performance at North American tournament

Despite playing with a roster that is overwhelmingly young, the Elsie Allen High School Rugby Club has adopted a relentless, fearless mindset en route to becoming one of the top club teams in the country.

The Lobos went undefeated this spring with a roster that, for the most part, was composed of players who will be back next season.

“These guys really have the attitude of, ‘We wanna play the best teams possible.’ That’s who they are as individuals, which I think is a great statement about the program,” Elsie Allen coach Alan Petty said. “They constantly want to play the best teams available.”

In late July, the Elsie Allen squad — a group that, while not an official school sport, draws athletes from high schools around the Santa Rosa area — got a chance to do exactly that when it traveled with a 13-player squad to the North American Invitational 7’s tournament in Utah.

The Lobos — playing the seven-man version of rugby — more than held their own against a plethora of talented opponents and finished fifth overall in the under-18 bracket.

In pool play, Elsie Allen opened the tournament with a 27-0 win over Riverton Rugby on July 21, then notched a 22-7 victory over Liberty Rugby Club later that day. The Lobos dropped their final pool play matchup to the Pioneer 7’s team, 26-17.

The next day, Elsie Allen’s hopes of winning the tournament were dashed when it dropped its first match of knockout play to Belmont Shore by a score of 26-12. But the Lobos bounced back hours later with a 17-12 win over the Kansas City Blues, and then closed out tournament play with a 33-7 win against another Pioneer club team.

“We’re always looking to improve our kids’ experience,” Petty said. “A couple of our kids went to this tournament last year on an All-Star team. They came back and said, ‘We’ve got to go to this tournament!’

“In Northern California, there are tournaments every weekend. Quite often, we just went out there and went 3-0, didn’t really push ourselves and beat other teams pretty easily. So, they really wanted this challenge.”

So the Lobos coaches applied for entry to the tournament and, after the club was accepted, spent the ensuing months fundraising in order to make traveling to the tournament a reality.

The experience was an overwhelmingly positive one, and has fueled further confidence for the club’s young squad.

“Of the 13 guys we sent, 11 of them were underclassmen who will play next year, only two of them were graduates. … A lot of the guys were pretty young,” Petty said. “We were a pretty good team in 15’s and 7’s last year. But we’ll probably be a little bit better next year, even though our big star is graduating. But I think that was the big thing; 11 of 13 will play rugby again for our program next year.”

That big star would be Waisea Bainibure, a four-year standout for the Lobos who also starred for Montgomery on the football field. With his prep career now in the books, Bainibure has signed a professional contract to play with Soyaux Angoulême in France next year.

Petty called Bainibure “a special talent” and said he is one of the best players he’s ever coached.

“He wants to run at the biggest player; that was just who he is,” Petty said. “When he was about to score a try (goal), he would often flip the ball to another player so that player got credit for the points. He wasn’t about statistics, even though he was our leading scorer. … It’s just who it is as a human being. He wants to go against the best players and see how good he can be.”

According to the Goff Rugby Report, Elsie Allen ended the season as the No. 29-ranked boys rugby club in the nation.

But with a strong nucleus returning, Petty believes Elsie Allen has a chance to be even better next season. Sikeli Nale was among the team’s leading scorers in 2023 and will be its captain next season, according to Petty.

“We return a bunch of starters next year who will finally be seniors,” Petty said. “It’s a group of kids who have come through the program together who are really exceptional. … The biggest takeaway from the tournament is that these guys want to take on challenges and face the best teams they can.”