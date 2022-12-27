There are several things that make Cindy Parlow Cone, the president of U.S. Soccer, stand out among the sport’s top executives.

She’s a former World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist who made 158 international appearances. She was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame and coached the Portland Thorns to a league title in the NWSL’s inaugural season. She’s a volunteer, running one of the world’s largest, richest and most complex soccer federations for free.

Then there’s her gender: Of the 211 national federations that belong to FIFA, only nine have female presidents. Yet lost among all those significant and rare accomplishments is the fact that Cone’s short reign has arguably been among the most impactful of any U.S. Soccer president.

“When you put a woman at the table,” said Julie Foudy, a former teammate, “they get s--- done.”

Maybe. But Cone, the only woman president in U.S. Soccer’s 109-year history, would prefer to think her talents and life experiences have more to do with her success than her gender or playing career.

“Is it because I’m a woman? Is it because I’m a former player? Is it because of my leadership style?” Cone asked after appearing as one of the keynote speakers at November’s ESPN W conference in Ojai. “I don’t know. I am who I am. And I don’t try to be any other way.

“For me, one of the most important things is stay true to myself and stay true to who I am as a person so that I can sleep well at night.”

She should sleep like a baby considering what she has achieved since becoming federation president in 2020, the day before President Donald Trump declared COVID-19 a federal emergency.

Cone — one of the youngest federation presidents in the world at 44 — led U.S. Soccer into and out of the unprecedented coronavirus crisis and oversaw a men’s national team program that won a Gold Cup, the first CONCACAF Nations League, returned to the World Cup after an eight-year absence and qualified for the Olympics for the first time since 2008.

The women’s team, ranked No. 1 in the world, earned bronze at the Tokyo Games and won the CONCACAF W Championship, qualifying for next summer’s Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Cone also commissioned the groundbreaking Yates Report, which documented systematic abuse in women’s soccer in the U.S. from the youth level through the NWSL — abuse previous leaders knew about but did little to correct.

Her crowning accomplishment, however, was negotiating historic collective-bargaining agreements with both national teams that made the U.S. the first country to achieve gender equality, a goal that U.S. Soccer’s past two presidents pursued but never achieved.

“She’s a former athlete, she cares about the sport deeply, she cares about national teams deeply and she cares about environments deeply. And with that she makes choices. Simple as that,” Earnie Stewart, a three-time World Cup player and now U.S. Soccer’s sporting director, said when asked what makes Cone effective. “She’s straightforward. When she makes a decision, she stands by it and she goes forward.”

She also trusts those like Stewart who work under her.

“If you don’t, why hire people?” she asked. “You’re not going to empower them to do the work. I’m a team player. No one wants to be micromanaged.”

Asked whether her gender influenced Cone’s approach, Stewart was as straightforward as his boss.

“I’m a male, so I can’t totally answer that question,” he said. “I certainly hope not. I believe that the world has evolved.”

There’s little doubt that the women who have earned a seat at the table in what has traditionally been a male-dominated sport are making a difference. Shortly after former Norwegian international player Lise Klaveness became the first woman to head that country’s soccer federation, she negotiated a truce that returned Ada Hegerberg, a former Ballon d’Or winner and onetime teammate of Klaveness, to the national team following a five-year boycott. Klaveness has also been among the most outspoken critics of FIFA’s indifference toward the treatment of migrant workers in Qatar, site of the just-concluded World Cup.

Cone was the federation’s vice president when Carlos Cordeiro resigned as chief executive, taking responsibility for demeaning language included in a legal brief issued by federation lawyers in a gender equity lawsuit brought against U.S. Soccer by members of the women’s national team. That gave Cone the reins; she was then elected to her own four-year term in March of this year, defeating Cordeiro on the first ballot.