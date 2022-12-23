Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists and the San Jose Sharks beat Minnesota 5-2 on Thursday night to snap the Wild's six-game winning streak.

Karlsson scored on a one-timer 44 seconds into the game to extend his points streak to nine games. Noah Gregor, Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc and Oscar Lindblom also scored for San Jose, and James Reimer made 24 saves.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota, and Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves. Wild forward Mason Shaw was assessed a major penalty and ejected for kneeing Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov in the second period.

Shaw crossed the ice and stuck out his leg an attempt to hit Svechnikov. After a quick review, the call on the ice was confirmed. Shaw was assessed a five-minute penalty and a game misconduct. Svechnikov returned to action in the third period, avoiding what looked to be a significant injury.

On the ensuing major power play, Meier converted 35 seconds in to extend his goals streak to four.

Sharks forward Tomas Hertl served the second game of his two-game suspension.

UP NEXT:

Wild: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Sharks: At Vancouver on Tuesday night.