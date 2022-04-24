Subscribe

Espinoza hat trick rallies San Jose past Seattle 4-3

AP
April 23, 2022, 11:17PM

SAN JOSE — Cristian Espinoza finished off a hat trick with a penalty-kick goal during second-half stoppage time and the San Jose Earthquakes erased a two-goal deficit to earn their first win of the season with a 4-3 victory over the Seattle Sounders in MLS action on Saturday night.

Nicolás Lodeiro and Cristian Roldan scored goals six minutes apart to stake the Sounders (2-4-1) to a 2-0 lead 20 minutes into the match.

Espinoza's first goal came during first-half stoppage time, pulling the Earthquakes (1-4-3) within a goal at the break.

Seattle stretched its lead to 3-1 on a goal by Jordan Morris in the 57th minute.

Espinoza scored in the 64th minute and Jackson Yueill found the net in the 65th to knot the score at 3. Espinoza’s game-winner came in the 4th minute of stoppage time.

The Earthquakes outshot the Sounders 19-8 with a 7-6 edge in shots on goal.

JT Marcinkowski saved three of the six shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Stefan Frei saved three of the seven shots he faced for the Sounders.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette