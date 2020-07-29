ESPN announces plans for PGA Championship in San Francisco

Frustrated that you won't be able to attend the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco? ESPN will try to ease your pain with "more coverage than ever" of the event.

The all-sports cable network on Wednesday announced its ambitious plans for professional golf's first major of the year -- coming to the Bay Area Aug. 6-9.

The tournament, of course, will be played without fans, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But ESPN and its streaming service, ESPN+, will bring 134 hours of live play across all four days. ESPN and ESPN+ are in the first year of an 11-year media rights deal with the PGA.

Scott Van Pelt, who will anchor ESPN's coverage, told reporters during a conference call that he's bracing himself for some marathon sessions.

"The ability to be on the air from the first swing to the last putt, it creates some long hours," he said. "... You can be kind of 'hangry' out there if you're in the tower somewhere and you've been talking about golf for 14 straight hours. But I think that's what people want. People just want to see golf."

The final two rounds of the tournament will also be coverage by CBS, which will exclusively handle afternoon play both days.

According to ESPN, viewers will get traditional coverage as well as exclusive "Featured Groups" and "Featured Hole" presentations. In addition, ESPN's signature news and information program "SportsCenter" will have reports from the location for the entire week of the event.

Here's a breakdown:

Thursday and Friday

ESPN and ESPN+ will offer 12 hours of live play each day from the first and second rounds of the tournament. ESPN+ will open the coverage with the first tee shot both days at 7 a.m. PT, a first for the event, and continue to follow play with traditional coverage until 1 p.m. PT. ESPN will pick up the coverage from there.

Featured Group coverage will be live on ESPN+ all day Thursday and Friday, from 7 a.m. PT until the end of play, with four featured groups throughout the day (two morning groups, two afternoon groups).

Saturday and Sunday

Viewers will also have expanded weekend viewing available with five hours of morning and early afternoon play on both days, as well as exclusive Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage all day.

On Saturday, traditional coverage will stream live on ESPN+ from 8 a.m. -- 10 a.m. PT with ESPN taking over coverage at that point.

On Sunday, ESPN+ will stream traditional coverage of final round action from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m., followed by three hours on ESPN .

Both Saturday and Sunday, will again offer exclusive Featured Group coverage throughout the day on ESPN+ (two morning groups, two afternoon groups). Additionally, ESPN+ will bring live, exclusive Featured Hole coverage of TPC Harding Park's No. 18. on both Saturday and Sunday. Start times for Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage will depend on tee times and the cut size and will continue on ESPN+ until the end of play.

The 102nd PGA Championship has live, first tee to final putt coverage for the first time in its history, with CBS airing afternoon play Saturday and Sunday, while exclusive Featured Group and Featured Hole coverage continues streaming on ESPN+.

The 2020 PGA Championship will mark the first time in 30 years that ESPN has covered the event (last provided coverage in 1990).

Van Pelt will anchor ESPN's coverage, joined in the 18th tower for analysis by former world No. 1 David Duval. Hole announcers will be Sean McDonough, Bob Wischusen and Dave Flemming while Tom Rinaldi will conduct player interviews.

On-course reporters will be Andy North, Billy Kratzert, Colt Knost and Olin Browne. The CBS announce crew will call play for three hours each day on Thursday and Friday.

Matt Barrie, Andrew Catalon, Brian Crowell and Luke Elvy will host Featured Group coverage with analysts Curtis Strange, Jason Bohn, Stuart Appleby and 1996 PGA Championship winner Mark Brooks. On-course reporters will be Jane Crafter, Ned Michaels and Olin Browne.

Van Pelt will also host preview programming on both Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 4-5, on ESPN+ that will include live coverage of select player news conferences as well as player interviews, practice round coverage and scenes from the driving range.

The preview program begins at 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday and 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

