ESPN soccer analyst Shaka Hislop is "conscious and recovering" after collapsing while on air Sunday night at the Rose Bowl, according to the network.

Reporting from the Rose Bowl field before a friendly between AC Milan and Real Madrid, Hislop teetered backward a couple of steps while broadcast partner Dan Thomas was speaking, then fell forward into Thomas and onto the ground.

The cameras kept running for several seconds as Thomas called out Hislop's name and yelled for help before cutting to commercial. Hislop, 54, is said to have been helped off the field and received medical attention. Shortly after the game began, Thomas tweeted an encouraging message following the scary scene on national TV.

"Shaka is conscious," Thomas wrote. "The medics are looking after him."

Thomas provided an on-air update on Hislop at halftime.

"As it stands, it's good news. He's conscious, he's talking," Thomas said. "I think he's a little embarrassed about it all — he's apologized profusely. Not a man who likes people to make a fuss of him."

"Obviously far too early to make any sort of diagnosis, but the important thing is that Shaka's conscious and we spoke to his family as well, because you imagine seeing that happen live. ... But fortunately, we spoke to his wife and things are looking OK."

After a sigh of relief, Thomas added, "Silly Shaka."

ESPN has not provided any further updates on Hislop's condition or what might have caused him to collapse. The temperature in Pasadena was 86 degrees around 15 minutes before the 7:10 p.m. match, according to timeanddate.com.

Hislop has worked for ESPN since 2008. Before that he played goalkeeper during a 15-year career for such teams as Reading, Newcastle, West Ham, Portsmouth and FC Dallas, as well as the Trinidad and Tobago national team.