Fact-checking the 49ers wreckage

The misinformation is going into overdrive this week. If you hadn’t heard — and sorry you were inadvertently locked in your cellar, living on cans of LaCroix, the past 18 months — there’s an election Tuesday. It’s an event wrapped in a toxic cloud of exaggerations, half-truths and outright lies.

As Election Day unfolds, prepare for a steady stream of fact-checking related to the president’s tweets, premature claims of victory by both sides of the aisle and the latest QAnon-driven theory that living inside blue-state ballot boxes are monkeys trained by the DOJ to eat Trump ballots and poop out Biden ballots.

While we’re in the mood, let’s go ahead and fact-check the current state of the San Francisco 49ers, a team whose prospects changed dramatically during a disastrous three hours in Seattle on Sunday. Now, more than an ever, the populace is in need of accurate information.

CLAIM: The 49ers have been hit with a disproportionate number of injuries in 2020.

This is exaggerated.

Monday morning, San Francisco had 12 players on IR and three more on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The names included vital assets such as defensive end Nick Bosa, cornerback Richard Sherman, starting halfback Raheem Mostert and edge rusher Dee Ford. Top wide receiver Deebo Samuel missed the Seahawks game with an injury, as did starting defenders Kwon Alexander and Jaquiski Tartt.

Add quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle, and it’s enough to break the spirit even of your neighbor whose garage is decorated to resemble Candlestick Park on the night of The Catch.

But don’t forget that the 49ers had a lot of injuries last year, too. Running back Jerick McKinnon missed the entire season, while cornerback Jason Verrett played one game. Alexander, Ford, Kyle Juszczyk and Jimmie Ward all missed multiple weeks. And yet the Niners went 13-3 and played in the Super Bowl. The team that just whupped them, Seattle, did it with 11 players on the IR or PUP, and wound up relying on its fourth-string running back.

Injuries happen to most teams in the NFL. The good ones overcome them.

CLAIM: Football injuries are random.

This is mostly false.

Yes, some blown knees and dislocated shoulders have an element of chance — but not as much as management would like to claim.

As I argued in a previous column, the 49ers helped set themselves up for this collapse. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have collected a roster brimming with talented players who carry significant injury histories. They have, in effect, rolled the dice on player health, and this year the dice have doubled back to run them over.

Here’s the other thing about NFL injuries: Teams that are losing are more likely to experience them. Football is a game of aggression. Players who are able to be aggressive on a given play aren’t just in better position to succeed. They are safer. Linebackers and defensive backs are more vulnerable when the behemoths of the offensive line are able to fire out at them on clock-killing run plays. Wide receivers, blockers and, especially, quarterbacks are more vulnerable when they are desperately trying get passes completed.

Think of it this way. If the 49ers had been leading 27-7 late in the third quarter Sunday, rather than trailing 27-7, there’s a good chance neither Garoppolo (crunched on a sack) or Kittle (banged around on a deep pass) would have been hurt.

CLAIM: Garoppolo’s injury is the 49ers’ most significant.

This is false.

The loss of a football team’s starting quarterback is, by definition, traumatic. Since the start of 2017, the 49ers are 22-8 when Garoppolo starts. They are 5-21 when anyone else starts behind center. That qualifies as significant.

But Jimmy G has been on a rollercoaster this year, due in part, you would think, to his bum ankle. He was ineffective against Seattle before limping to the sidelines — much less able than his replacement, Nick Mullens. We will grant extenuating circumstances here. The Seahawks were firmly in control when Mullens took the field. Still, it would be hard to argue the 49ers saw a big drop in production after the Garoppolo injury.

Kittle, on the other hand, is irreplaceable. The Niners simply don’t have another offensive weapon that consistently disruptive. Here’s a fun fact: During the eight games Mullens started at the end of the 2018 season, Kittle caught a total of 51 passes for 793 yards. It was the most productive stretch of his career.

We are endorsing Mullens-to-Kittle over Garoppolo-to-Ross Dwelley, should that choice of poison be available.

CLAIM: The 49ers’ 2020 season is kaput.

This is undetermined.

Strange things happen in sports. Remember when backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win over the dreaded Patriots? Or when Gabe Kapler’s Giants almost finished .500 this year? With an extra playoff spot in each NFL conference, the 49ers are far from out of the running at 4-4, mathematically speaking.

But yeah, the situation is grim. Some of the Niners’ best players are headed to the injured reserve, and the ones who remain have a short week to prepare for 5-2 Green Bay. San Francisco is in last place in the NFC West, currently seeded ninth among the conference’s 16 teams. With 50% of precincts reporting, The Press Democrat is declaring a 49ers loss this season. No word yet on whether they will concede.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.