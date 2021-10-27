Subscribe

Family’s passion fuels Roseland University Prep volleyball team

GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 26, 2021, 10:44PM
Over the past decade, Roseland University Prep’s volleyball program has quietly transformed into a small-school juggernaut, mainly thanks to the exhaustive efforts of head coach Ana Hernandez.

Since taking over the varsity team in 2010, Hernandez has not just led the Knights to six league titles and turned them into a perennial North Coast Section playoff team, she has also worked to make volleyball more accessible in her Roseland community. She’s coached at the local elementary and middle school, started a successful club team aimed at low-income families and has become a mother figure for dozens, if not hundreds, of girls.

“She really created a family with us, because all these girls that are here have been with us since I was little,” said RUP junior Vanessa Estrada, who has been coached by Hernandez since the fourth grade. “We’ve all grown up like a family in the Roseland district. I just feel very loved and very motivated and that’s why I’ve never left.”

Success has come in bunches at RUP during Hernandez’s tenure and this season is no different. Even after a year off and jumping up to a more competitive league, the Knights piled up the wins this fall. They won their fourth consecutive league title, this time in the North Central League I, with a 15-0 league record. They finished the regular season 20-1 overall and enter the first round of the NCS playoffs this week riding a 20-game winning streak.

The Knights earned the No. 7 seed in Division IV and will host No. 10 St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo on Wednesday.

“I’m excited, and as a team, we’re excited,” said Rahasya Hernandez, a senior and Ana’s oldest daughter. “For me, my freshman and sophomore year we went to the playoffs, but a lot of the girls haven’t, so it’s new. But I’m excited because the teams are going to be more competitive and stronger.”

By all accounts, the volleyball program at RUP is a family affair. Ana’s youngest daughter, Netzach, a junior, is also on the team while her son, Yehoshafat, or Yoshe for short, has stepped in to help her coach this season.

But there’s also an important family member absent from the sidelines: Rafael, Ana’s husband of 14 years, who died unexpectedly in 2012.

Ana and Rafael, or Rafa as he’s known to most, met in their 20s at — where else? — a volleyball tournament, playing for their state teams in Mexico.

Both had grown up on the volleyball courts in their respective cities in Michoacan – Ana in Zamora and Rafa about 75 miles southeast in Patzcuaro. Ana said she didn’t take notice of him at first but after some encouragement from her friends, she gave him a chance.

They fell for each other quickly, and all the while kept playing volleyball. Ana played her last competitive game in Mexico when she was 27 and three months pregnant with Yoshe.

It wasn’t long after Yoshe was born when she and Rafa moved to Santa Rosa. In 2008, they started coaching volleyball at Roseland Accelerated Middle School and quickly made an impact. A year later, they both moved up to the JV program at RUP, and it wasn’t long until Ana was chosen to lead the varsity team.

“But always we worked together,” Hernandez said. “We were like a team.”

The two also continued to coach at the middle school since the seasons didn’t conflict. Eventually they created a club program, Hunters, and were suddenly coaching year-round. Ana said they created the club program to get more girls involved in the sport at a young age and the cost to join is minimal compared to other clubs in the area. She added she often makes exceptions to add girls whose families can’t afford the fees.

Other than wanting more kids to play the sport, she also wanted it to be an outlet to keep kids out of trouble. That appears to be working.

“There have been a lot of the girls in the past who have had difficult home lives and my mom, and my dad, too, have both always been there to support these girls,” Yoshe said. “I feel like a lot of them see her as a mother figure because she always give it her all to make sure these girls are on the right path and to help them in any way she can.”

Ana has worked to create a family environment throughout all her volleyball coaching endeavors. She’s demanding and tough, but also fair and loving, according to her players. They say she sets expectations high but does everything she can to help them succeed.

“I only require you come with everything and play with a passion,” she said. “Leave everything on the court and play every point like it’s the last time you’ll play because you never know when that will be.”

RUP Athletic Director Luis Escobar, who has been with the school since it first opened in 2004, said he has seen firsthand the culture she’s created. Many of her former players now return to watch games and many have offered to assist with the program.

“It’s a cool thing to see that she’s touched them so much that they want to come back,” he said.

The foundation of all this was created by her and Rafa, but Ana has had to build it much on her own.

It was in November of 2012, a few days after the Knights’ season had ended, when Yoshe came home from middle school basketball tryouts to find his dad unresponsive on their bathroom floor. Always one to pull a prank, Yoshe thought Rafa was playing around, but the reality soon set in.

Rafa was prediabetic and had suffered a fatal heart attack. He was 45. The Roseland community rallied around the Hernandez family after the tragedy.

“That whole time was surreal, just so surreal,” Escobar said. “How everyone just came out of the woodwork to support the family. His services, there were a lot of people there. A lot of people loved him. It was a hard time, but it was cool to see how many people came out to support and there for them when they needed that.”

Escobar figured that Ana needed some time away from coaching to grieve and take care of her family. But Ana couldn’t stay away. Volleyball was her and Rafa’s passion. Escobar realized that then more than ever, she needed it.

“This is what Rafa would want her to do,” he said. “Coach volleyball.”

She returned to coach the following season with Escobar stepping in to lead the JV team.

“It was honestly pretty surprising how soon she came back because this was basically their whole life,” Yoshe said. “How they met, everything is tied to volleyball with her and my dad.”

Looking back, not even Ana is quite sure how she managed. But she’s happy she did.

“How? I don’t know,” she said. “Now I say thank you God for giving me the opportunity to go back because maybe I’m not here if I didn’t come back to volleyball.”

In the years that followed Rafa’s death, Ana put her heart and soul into their vision of building up volleyball in the Roseland community — and the results are showing.

The Hunters club has continued to grow and now plays in tournaments against national competition in Reno.

This is the ninth consecutive season that RUP has made the NCS playoffs and they’ve only gotten better in recent years. In 2018, they won a school-record 25 games, finished first in the NCL II, hosted a first-round playoff game and advanced to the NCS quarterfinals for the first time. The following year, they made the NCS semifinals, which qualified them for the CIF NorCal tournament for the first time ever.

They had high hopes for the 2020 season before the pandemic wiped it out. The Coastal Mountain Conference, to which the NCL II belongs, canceled all sports for that entire year.

But the Knights have come back resilient as ever this fall. After not playing for almost a year and a half, they lost their first game of the year in a close match with Justin-Siena, the No. 5 seed in Division IV, but haven’t lost since.

The Knights feel as prepared as ever for the challenges of the postseason. Their new league with bigger and more competitive teams has pushed them and they feel better for it.

“We are ready,” Ana said.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

