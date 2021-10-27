Family’s passion fuels Roseland University Prep volleyball team

Over the past decade, Roseland University Prep’s volleyball program has quietly transformed into a small-school juggernaut, mainly thanks to the exhaustive efforts of head coach Ana Hernandez.

Since taking over the varsity team in 2010, Hernandez has not just led the Knights to six league titles and turned them into a perennial North Coast Section playoff team, she has also worked to make volleyball more accessible in her Roseland community. She’s coached at the local elementary and middle school, started a successful club team aimed at low-income families and has become a mother figure for dozens, if not hundreds, of girls.

“She really created a family with us, because all these girls that are here have been with us since I was little,” said RUP junior Vanessa Estrada, who has been coached by Hernandez since the fourth grade. “We’ve all grown up like a family in the Roseland district. I just feel very loved and very motivated and that’s why I’ve never left.”

Success has come in bunches at RUP during Hernandez’s tenure and this season is no different. Even after a year off and jumping up to a more competitive league, the Knights piled up the wins this fall. They won their fourth consecutive league title, this time in the North Central League I, with a 15-0 league record. They finished the regular season 20-1 overall and enter the first round of the NCS playoffs this week riding a 20-game winning streak.

The Knights earned the No. 7 seed in Division IV and will host No. 10 St. Patrick-St. Vincent of Vallejo on Wednesday.

“I’m excited, and as a team, we’re excited,” said Rahasya Hernandez, a senior and Ana’s oldest daughter. “For me, my freshman and sophomore year we went to the playoffs, but a lot of the girls haven’t, so it’s new. But I’m excited because the teams are going to be more competitive and stronger.”

By all accounts, the volleyball program at RUP is a family affair. Ana’s youngest daughter, Netzach, a junior, is also on the team while her son, Yehoshafat, or Yoshe for short, has stepped in to help her coach this season.

But there’s also an important family member absent from the sidelines: Rafael, Ana’s husband of 14 years, who died unexpectedly in 2012.

Ana and Rafael, or Rafa as he’s known to most, met in their 20s at — where else? — a volleyball tournament, playing for their state teams in Mexico.

Both had grown up on the volleyball courts in their respective cities in Michoacan – Ana in Zamora and Rafa about 75 miles southeast in Patzcuaro. Ana said she didn’t take notice of him at first but after some encouragement from her friends, she gave him a chance.

They fell for each other quickly, and all the while kept playing volleyball. Ana played her last competitive game in Mexico when she was 27 and three months pregnant with Yoshe.

It wasn’t long after Yoshe was born when she and Rafa moved to Santa Rosa. In 2008, they started coaching volleyball at Roseland Accelerated Middle School and quickly made an impact. A year later, they both moved up to the JV program at RUP, and it wasn’t long until Ana was chosen to lead the varsity team.

“But always we worked together,” Hernandez said. “We were like a team.”

The two also continued to coach at the middle school since the seasons didn’t conflict. Eventually they created a club program, Hunters, and were suddenly coaching year-round. Ana said they created the club program to get more girls involved in the sport at a young age and the cost to join is minimal compared to other clubs in the area. She added she often makes exceptions to add girls whose families can’t afford the fees.

Other than wanting more kids to play the sport, she also wanted it to be an outlet to keep kids out of trouble. That appears to be working.

“There have been a lot of the girls in the past who have had difficult home lives and my mom, and my dad, too, have both always been there to support these girls,” Yoshe said. “I feel like a lot of them see her as a mother figure because she always give it her all to make sure these girls are on the right path and to help them in any way she can.”

Ana has worked to create a family environment throughout all her volleyball coaching endeavors. She’s demanding and tough, but also fair and loving, according to her players. They say she sets expectations high but does everything she can to help them succeed.

“I only require you come with everything and play with a passion,” she said. “Leave everything on the court and play every point like it’s the last time you’ll play because you never know when that will be.”