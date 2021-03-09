Fan guide to the 49ers' quarterback options: Keep Garoppolo? Acquire Darnold or Watson?

What are the 49ers going to do at quarterback in 2021?

It's easily the most popular question from outside team headquarters this offseason for myriad reasons, including Jimmy Garoppolo's struggles in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV added to the injuries that cost the organization a shot at contending in 2018 and 2020.

In between was a successful run as a starting quarterback that included having one of the best statistical seasons in franchise history in 2019, which is notable given the 49ers are one of the few teams with multiple quarterbacks enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Garoppolo's 22-8 regular season record as San Francisco's starter has been overshadowed by his torn ACL three seasons ago, his high ankle sprains in 2020 and that one time he squared off against the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes for a championship.

The results-based-business crowd would like to have Garoppolo shipped out of town while others prefer he gets a shot to respond to the vitriol sent his way. Call it the Alex Smith Effect.

There's a big problem, however. There aren't enough championship level quarterbacks to go around, which leaves the 49ers to figure out if Garoppolo can improve enough, and stay healthy enough, to bring a sixth Lombardi Trophy to the franchise or if there's a more viable option elsewhere.

Let's try to bring some clarity to the situation.

The Darnold question

Is New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold an upgrade over Garoppolo? Based on their NFL careers to date, the evidence points to a resounding "no."

Garoppolo has the edge in just about every meaningful statistical category when it comes to efficiency and production. Garoppolo has completed passes at a nearly 8% higher clip and has the edge in yards per attempt (8.2 to 6.6), passer rating (98.9 to 78.6), rate of touchdowns per attempt (5.2% to 3.7%) and interceptions (2.7% to 3.2%).

Yet the 49ers are being linked as a possible destination for Darnold as the offseason chatter continues. It could be because Darnold was the better draft prospect coming out. He was the third overall pick in 2018 while Garoppolo went in the second round in 2014.

Darnold's poor career start could be traced to landing with the Jets, who have been one of the most dysfunctional franchises in the NFL since he entered the league. A new environment might have a Ryan Tannehill-like ramifications, though quarterbacks who struggled with the teams that drafted them rarely turn into stars at their second stops.

Darnold is younger and cheaper than Garoppolo, but it would be nearly impossible to make the case he'd give the 49ers a better shot at winning the Super Bowl in 2021 than a player that already helped the team reach one in 2019.

From Albert Breer of The MMQB on the Jets weighing their options of where to send Darnold should they use their No. 2 pick on a quarterback:

"San Francisco would be even more fascinating. Darnold's a strong fit for Kyle Shanahan's offense, and trading for him would make the Niners six years younger, and $20 million cheaper at the position in 2020. The Niners like Jimmy Garoppolo, as we've said here, and won't move off him without a clear upgrade. Could Darnold be that?"

And from Peter King of Football Morning in America, who has been plugged into the Shanahan-John Lynch front office since its first draft in 2017:

"No team in the next 14 months has a better draft situation than the Jets. Currently, they own a decent piece of quarterback real estate in Sam Darnold. He's worth, at least, a high second-round pick in this draft — 39th overall to Carolina, maybe, or 40th to Denver, or 43rd to San Francisco. (The 49ers are my personal favorite.)"

Are the 49ers King's personal favorite because he wants to see him running Shanahan's offense or because he thinks it's the most likely destination for Darnold? That's unclear. But his mention of San Francisco is notable.

Then there's Chris Simms, Shanahan's longtime friend (the two have matching tattoos), who offered up his thoughts and indicated he believes Darnold, the league's lowest rated passer in 2021, would be an upgrade over Garoppolo.

My opinion: the 49ers would have an impossible time trying to justify bringing in Darnold to replace Garoppolo (at least until he won something). It would make much more sense to add him as a backup should Garoppolo get hurt again. Otherwise, good luck telling Garoppolo's teammates, who, to a man, have staunchly supported Garoppolo throughout, that going with a younger, cheaper and less productive quarterback is the right way to help win Super Bowls.

Keep Garoppolo, upgrade backups

This remains the most likely route for Shanahan and Lynch, especially when looking at the free-agent pool knowing they might be able to get a discount on a veteran without having to give up draft picks.