Fans accuse Nancy Pelosi of cursing the Warriors following Game 1 NBA Finals loss to Celtics

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unexpectedly drew the ire of Golden State Warriors fans on Thursday for a photo posted to Twitter immediately after tipoff of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The photo in question, posted to the @teampelosi account, was of the speaker donning a Warriors hoodie and a yellow leather military jacket along with the caption, "Let's go, Warriors! Champions on and off the court. #Dubnation."

An SFGATE investigation turned up a startling find: the jacket in question was actually the exact one Pelosi wore to her weekly news conference on June 13, 2019, the same day the Dubs lost Game 6 of the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors.

In a playoffs filled with bad omens, Dubs fans pointed to the Pelosi post as a death knell for Golden State, which dropped Game 1 120-108 in San Francisco despite taking a 12-point lead into the fourth quarter.

For many, the Twitter post conjured memories of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz posting a photo of himself courtside in a Rockets t-shirt just before tipoff of Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals between the Dubs and Rockets in Houston, an eventual 101-92 Dubs win.

"You jinxed it. Stop," pleaded one fan. "Pelosi Curse," added another. "Pelosi is the new Drake," joked another, referencing the Toronto rapper who earned a reputation for being something of a bad luck charm, with his presence leading to losses for everyone from the Alabama Crimson Tide and Conor McGregor, to the Philadelphia 76ers and Kentucky Wildcats.

Pelosi, the first and only woman in U.S. history to serve as speaker of the House, moved to San Francisco in 1969 and has represented congressional districts within San Francisco since 1987. She appears to have been a staunch supporter of the Golden State Warriors on social media since 2015, the year the Warriors won their first title in 40 years. Pelosi appeared in the Dubs' victory parade that year, was there for Golden State's White House visit in February of 2016, and in 2018 famously invited Steph Curry and co. to the U.S. Capitol after then-President Trump said the NBA champs would not be welcomed to the White House.

The Warriors will get a chance to attempt to reverse the "curse" Sunday when they host Boston in Game 2, Sunday at 5 p.m.