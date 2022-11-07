Subscribe

Fans celebrate Houston Astros' World Series win with parade

ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 7, 2022, 2:13PM
Updated 2 hours ago

HOUSTON — Thousands of fans celebrated the Houston Astros' World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to “arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely.” The parade started at noon.

Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6.

The city said in a news release that the downtown parade after the Astros' 2017 win brought in about 1 million people, and organizers expected about that many people to attend Monday's parade.

Saturday's win gave the Astros' 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette