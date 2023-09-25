Fans recorded fighting at 49ers game face possible bans, legal consequences

SANTA CLARA — Fans filmed fighting inside Levi’s Stadium during Thursday night’s matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants could be banned from future events as well as face legal consequences, according to the stadium and police.

Videos circulating on social media showed multiple spectators trading blows during the game. In one, a pair of women is seen scuffling until a man holding a beer grabs one of them by the hair and yanks her down the stairs. The man and one other then throw punches at a third man on the ground until a security guard arrives to break up the fracas.

Fights breaking out at Levi’s Stadium 😂 pic.twitter.com/JMOE8F1ics — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 22, 2023

A second video showed more than half a dozen people brawling in a different part of the stadium. At one point, a man is seen kicking another in the chest, while two others pummel a third person.

Never a slow day in this stadium smh pic.twitter.com/aqaAJnycpM — 901 Club (@PartyAt901Bar) September 22, 2023

In a joint statement Friday, Levi’s Stadium and the Santa Clara Police Department said they “have zero tolerance for violence of any kind” and remain committed to security and safety.

“Anyone engaging in violence will be ejected from the stadium and potentially face a ban from future events and legal consequences, just as the perpetrators did last night,” the statement read.

One of the brawls happened around 6 p.m., Lt. Mike Crescini said, adding that “officers determined one of the subjects committed two separate acts of battery against two different victims.” The person was arrested on suspicion of assault and battery.

The violent episode follows two others at the stadium this year. Fans fought during a preseason game between the 49ers and the Denver Broncos on Aug. 19, according to KGO-TV, and a spectator was stabbed during a Gold Cup soccer match on July 2.

Crescini said the police department encourages fans and spectators of events at Levi’s Stadium to be aware of their surroundings and report behavior that they believe should be addressed prior to it escalating into physical violence. Stadium personnel, he added, can be reached by texting “support” to 573-549-HELP (4357).

“We as a department want to be able to work with fans, spectators, Levi’s Stadium personnel and each other to ensure everyone attending events has a safe experience,” he said.