Ferrari challenge at Sonoma Raceway September 10

A lot of people buy Ferraris for their looks, but attendees of the Ferrari Challenge at Sonoma Raceway Saturday, Sept. 10 will be using them to race the famous 12-turn, 2.52-mile circuit at the racetrack open to the public for the first time.

More than 60 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo race cars will compete in two classes in the final round of the 2022 season for the Ferrari Challenge, the largest single-make series in racing.

Additionally, a collection of ultraexclusive Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 cars will be available to take on the track for lapping sessions.

“Seeing Ferrari Challenge on our historic road course is a gift we want to share with the entire Northern California community,” said Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jill Gregory. “We love being able to offer different kinds of racing, activities and fun to fans of all ages, and this will be a spectacle for every race fan and car enthusiast.”

Sonoma Raceway hosts the final competition of Ferrari Challenge in North America this year. In October, qualifiers for the Ferrari Challenge World Championships will go to Imola, Italy to race for the world title, said Brandy Falconer, director of communications for Sonoma Raceway.

Adult tickets are available for $30, with kids 12 and under admitted free. To purchase, or for more information visit SonomaRaceway.com or call 800-870-7223.

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.